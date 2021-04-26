2021 April 26 17:38

Northern Dvina River Shipping Company opens navigation in Northern Dvina river basin

Northern Dvina River Shipping Company (SDRP) says its ships left for their first voyage of the new season on 24 April 2021.

The convoy of ships that have left Kotlas for Koryazhma consist of the towing ship Vitebsk, pusher-tug Perm, floating cranes Plavkran–618 and Plavkran-902 as well as several non-self-propelled vessels.

“From April 24 our company has been executing the contract on transportation of timber by ships and raft towing in the interest of Ilim Group. Our key task is to ensure smooth and safe execution of the contract” comments Olga Krygina, General Director of North Dvina River Shipping Company.

Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company (SDRP) commenced operation in the Arkhangelsk Region this spring. The company’s fleet operates on the Northern Dvina river and its tributaries with loading/unloading points located in the basins of the Northern Dvina, Vychegda, Sukhona, Pinega, Vaga, Mezen.

