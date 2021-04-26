2021 April 26 17:16

CMA CGM+ launches a new financing solution SHIPFIN B/L

SHIPFIN B/L financing is a solution that enables clients to benefit from financing without the need for credit insurance thanks to their Bill of Lading as collateral. This offer is dedicated to clients who want to release funds while awaiting payment from their buyer, according to the company's release.



The SHIPFIN offer provides simple, reliable and rapid financial solutions dedicated respectively to importing and exporting customers:

SHIPFIN cargo financing for exporter who want to increase their working capital and ensure their company’s growth.

SHIPFIN supply chain financing for importers who want to free up their working capital while stabilizing their supplier relations.



CMA CGM+ offers a range of solutions that complement its conventional maritime transport and logistics services. The CMA CGM Group is able to provide customized solutions to meet all customer expectations: whether they wish to protect their cargo, grow their business or ACT towards carbon neutrality, CMA CGM+ is specifically designed to meet their needs.