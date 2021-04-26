2021 April 26 16:21

Russian Pollock plant is certified according to MSC standards

The Russian Pollock Plant, built by the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) in Primorsky Territory (Far East), received the certificate of compliance with the MSC standards, according to the company's release.

The certification confirms the high quality of the company's business processes and the sustainability of production. The products of the plant will be marked with the MSC logo, indicating that fishing and processing processes are in full compliance with environmental standards and meet international quality standards.

The plant also passed the quality control of its products for compliance with European standards and, as a result of certification, received a Euro-number, which gives the right to sell products to European markets. Currently, high-quality products of the Russian Pollock plant are supplied to the domestic market of Russia: Primorsky Territory, Moscow, Moscow Region, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Ryazan.

The plant intends to expand the geography of supplies both to the domestic market and to export. In the near future, the first deliveries to the countries of the European Union, North America and the Asian region are planned. Russian Pollock is the largest fish processing enterprise in Primorsky Territory. The main products of the plant are block and individual frozen Pollock fillets, as well as mince briquettes, steaks, etc.

The design capacity of the plant is 155 tons of products per day and at least 20 tons per day of fish oil and flour from the main production waste. The capacities of the plant, as well as the new fleet under construction, will allow the RFC to ensure its own deep processing of up to 100% of the catches.

About Russian Fishery Company

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants. RFC is building a new fleet of supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.