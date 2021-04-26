  The version for the print
  • 2021 April 26 15:42

    Finnlines reports successful launch of its hybrid ro-ro vessel

    The first new Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessel was launched at the Nanjing Jinling Shipyard on 26 April 2021. According to the press release of Finnlines, the vessel will start sailing under the Finnish flag at the turn of the year. This is highly significant in terms of Finnish sea personnel and Finland’s security of supply.

    An important milestone in Finnlines’ EUR 0.5 billion green Newbuilding Programme has been reached and the first vessel in the three ro-ro vessels series was launched at the Nanjing Jinling Shipyard on 26 April 2021.

    These three hybrid ro-ro vessels will start operating under the Finnish flag, which is highly significant in terms of Finnish sea personnel and Finland’s security of supply. In total, 20 Finnlines’ vessels will sail under the Finnish flag after the new ships have started in operation. These vessels play a vital role in ensuring the smooth supply of goods to Finland and provide regular sea connections from Finland to Sweden and Finland to Continental Europe and Great Britain.

    Finneco I will be heading on the Finnlines’ Biscay–North Sea–Baltic Sea service at the turn of the year. Respectively the second and third vessel in the series, Finneco II and Finneco III, will be delivered in 2022.

    The new vessels will be 238 metres long with a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane metres. Additionally, car decks have a capacity of 5,800 m2 and about 520 TEU on the weather deck. Consequently, each of the new vessels can carry about 300 trailers, 150 cars and 500 sea containers per sailing. In comparison to the Company's currently largest ro-ros, Breeze series vessel, the cargo capacity will increase by 38%.

    Finnlines new ultra-green vessels will provide several energy-saving solutions for a greener future. Lithium-ion battery systems will allow zero-emission port visits as well as modern two-stroke engines, emission abatement systems, solar panels and an innovative air lubrication system will cut emissions further.

    The new ro-ro vessels are a part of Finnlines’ ongoing EUR 500-million Newbuilding Programme, which includes two eco-efficient ro-pax vessels in addition to the three hybrid ro-ro vessels. The newbuilding programme is a collaborative project and apart from the shipyards it will engage several suppliers from Finland and the Nordics.

    “The significant investment programme is in line with our strategy. We are constantly renewing and developing our fleet and the upcoming hybrid ro-ros as well as eco-efficient Superstar ro-paxes are a next step in the evolution of Finnlines’ fleet. These new vessels will increase our cargo and passenger capacity significantly. Together with our connections we can meet the needs of our customers better. Our eco-sustainable new vessels will serve our customers, and communities where we operate, long into the future. More than ever, our economies rely on dependable transport links and we are committed to ensure vital sea freight operations in a sustainable way,” says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.

    The ship is to be delivered by the end of 2021.

    The ship particulars: Length: 238m; Breadth: 34m; DWT metric tons: 17,400; Cargo capacity: 5,800 lane metres & 5,800m2 of car decks & about 520 TEU on weather deck; Flexible for all type of ro-ro cargo; Highest Finnish / Swedish ice class 1A Super.

    Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.

2021 April 26

