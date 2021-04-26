2021 April 26 14:41

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,862 pmt

M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 643

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between April 19 and April 23 rose by RUB 643 and totaled RUB 22,862 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 21,850 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,037 to RUB 22,583 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 968 to RUB 20,830 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 21,850 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 83 to RUB 23,880 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,170 to RUB 33,200 pmt.