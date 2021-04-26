2021 April 26 13:39

RF Navy’s Northern Fleet ships involved in exercises to resolve crisis situations in Arctic return to their permanent deployment points

Warships, submarines, support vessels, as well as units of coastal units and air defence forces of the Northern Fleet, involved in practical activities of the joint command post exercise to resolve crisis situations in the Arctic, which took place in the Northern Fleet under the general leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, returned to their bases and points of permanent deployment, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

More than 20 ships and vessels of the Kola Flotilla of diverse forces, submarine forces, a division of missile ships and an auxiliary fleet were involved in practicing tasks in the Barents Sea.

At the same time, two naval mine-sweeping task force operated at sea, consisting of the sea minesweeper Vladimir Gumanenko, base minesweepers Kolomna, Yelnya, Yadrin and Solovetsky Yunga, a surface action group consisting of small missile ships Iceberg and Rassvet, ship search and strike group consisting of small anti-submarine ships Snezhnogorsk, Brest and Yunga, as well as submarines and the frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov. At the final stage of the command post exercise, the large amphibious ship Ivan Gren entered the sea.

According to the assessment given by the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, the North Sea warriors successfully coped with the tasks of the first inter-service command post exercise to resolve crisis situations in the Arctic.

At present, the forces and troops of the Northern Fleet have been transferred to their daily routine. The personnel began preparations for the celebrations dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.