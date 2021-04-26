2021 April 26 15:03

Qatar Navigation announces amendment of the Articles of Association to increase the percentage of non-Qatari ownership from 49% to 100%

Qatar Navigation (Milaha) Q.P.S.C. announced that the Board of Directors approves the amendment of the Articles of Association to increase the percentage of non-Qatari ownership from 49% to 100% subject to the approval of the concerned official authorities and the Company’s Extra Ordinary General Assembly and according to the necessary procedures in this regard.