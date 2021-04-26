  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 26 12:44

    The Port Authority of Valencia will reduce the energy consumption of its buildings by 23%

    The commitment of Valenciaport to the environmental sustainability of its installations and to become a port of reference in decarbonisation and environmental sustainability continues to advance in order to meet the 2030 objective, zero emissions, according to the company's release. The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) is going to invest more than one million euros in improving the energy efficiency of the air conditioning plant of the APV building in the Port of Valencia, which will allow a significant reduction in CO2 emissions from the facilities.

    The action to be carried out consists of modifying the hydraulic system currently installed from fixed flow to variable flow to achieve significant savings in electrical energy. By replacing the current fixed-flow pumps with more efficient ones, the APV expects to achieve energy savings of 23%. At present, the consumption of the air conditioning plant in the port of Valencia is 650,000 kilowatts per hour per year, which is equivalent to 233,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide. Once this work – which has a completion period of five months – has been completed, Valenciaport expects a reduction of 53,700 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year.

    The fight against climate change and the reduction of CO2 emissions and other polluting particles is an essential priority for the PAV. In this context, work is being done to make the reduction of the impact of port activities on the environment compatible with the growth of commercial activity. And this commitment is materialised with specific projects to achieve the Valenciaport 2030 objective, zero emissions, two decades ahead of the objectives that Spain, Europe and international organisations have projected for 2050.

    In this regard, it should be noted that from 2008 to 2019 the carbon footprint of the Port of Valencia’s activity has been reduced by 30%, from 3.19 to 2.23 kg of CO2 per tonne handled. In the same period, the activity of Valenciaport grew by 42%, from 52 million tonnes handled in 2008 to 74 million tonnes at the close of the 2019 financial year.

    Along these lines, Valenciaport is changing the lighting in the public roads of the ports of Sagunto and Valencia. Specifically, in the case of the Turia capital, 800 sodium vapour lights will be replaced, which will reduce energy consumption by 73% and avoid the emission of 269 tonnes of CO2 per year, while in Sagunto 500 lights will be replaced with a reduction in consumption of 54%.

    Valenciaport’s Business Plan for the coming years includes actions to promote green energy and the reduction of energy expenditure within the framework of Valenciaport 2030, zero emissions. Thus, 3.2 million euros will be invested in energy efficiency programmes and consumption control systems, while 15 million euros will be invested in the generation of alternative energies for wind power generation and 2.8 million for photovoltaic generation systems.

Другие новости по темам: Port of València, Valenciaport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 26

18:31 ABS joins Flag and Class leaders to launch the Maritime Technologies Forum
18:01 Vitol acquires stake in green hydrogen company Gen2 Energy
17:38 Northern Dvina River Shipping Company opens navigation in Northern Dvina river basin
17:16 CMA CGM+ launches a new financing solution SHIPFIN B/L
16:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry built by Nevsky Shipyard arrives in Korsakov
16:32 USCG Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million of illicit drugs
16:21 Russian Pollock plant is certified according to MSC standards
15:42 Finnlines reports successful launch of its hybrid ro-ro vessel
15:03 Qatar Navigation announces amendment of the Articles of Association to increase the percentage of non-Qatari ownership from 49% to 100%
14:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,862 pmt
14:23 Scottish Ports Group Publishes 2021 Scottish Election Priorities
14:03 Equinor revises start-up date for Hammerfest LNG
13:39 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet ships involved in exercises to resolve crisis situations in Arctic return to their permanent deployment points
13:15 Jan De Nul orders highly powered versatile trenching vehicle Swordfish
12:44 The Port Authority of Valencia will reduce the energy consumption of its buildings by 23%
12:22 Entire production chain of RFC group certified for compliance with MSC standards
11:58 Sailing practice of 2021 started on Mir sailing ship
11:13 Baltics' largest agricultural company partners with dry bulk cargo terminal in Riga port
10:40 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-March 2021 fell by 4% YoY
10:17 China ports container volume rises 14.6% in March of 2021
09:55 Minvostokrazvitiya, Sakhalin Region Gov't and ROSATOM sign agreement concerning cooperation in creation of hydrogen cluster
09:31 Oil prices show a moderate decrease
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 23

2021 April 25

15:09 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 44th FRC strengthening defense capabilities in the Arabian Gulf
14:27 USCG seizes 216 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island
13:46 New solution BM-Feeder, feedering the Next Generation Turbines
12:25 Development plans for Troll West electrification handed over to the authorities
11:08 EURONAV orders two newbuild LNG-, Ammonia-ready VLCCS and one option to add a third

2021 April 24

15:18 USCG repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:26 Equinor and partners to develop Askeladd Vest
13:23 Humber Freeport to be well established by Autumn 2021
12:39 Contract award for Siem Spearfish
11:43 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
11:42 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
10:57 Samskip drives forward with commitment to sustainable marine biofuels

2021 April 23

18:05 WinGD & CSPI collaborate for X40DF engine
17:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime
17:26 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2020 dividends
17:04 Production capacity of Russian ports to grow by 155.93 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2023
16:58 Damen delivers Multi Cat to Leask Marine in record time
16:45 Grimaldi christened hybrid ro-ro unit Eco Savona at the port of Savona
16:15 South Florida Container Terminal ready for gateway growth
16:00 Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
15:51 Port of Antwerp container throughput up by 0.6% to 2.3% TEUs in Q1 2021
15:31 The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector
14:48 35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024
14:26 World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK
13:35 Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works
13:02 Lloyd’s Market Association advices underwriters of poised situation in Ukraine
12:57 North Sea Port posts results for Q1 2021
12:14 BC Ferries marks Earth Day with the launch of its sixth battery electric-hybrid vessel
11:33 FESCO and Globus to develop transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China
11:33 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel
10:29 Icebreaker Vladivostok provides assistance at Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos in difficult ice conditions
10:10 ICTSI Ecuador unveils special economic zone at the Port of Guayaquil
10:05 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch expanded with icebreaker Moskva
09:41 Oil prices show a correction increase
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of April 22

2021 April 22

18:05 Xeneta launches public Xeneta Shipping Index for short-term market, unlocking daily rate tracking