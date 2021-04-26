2021 April 26 10:40

Port of Ventspils throughput in January-March 2021 fell by 4% YoY

In January-March 2021, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.58 million tonnes of cargo (down 4%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, the port handled 2.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 641,000 tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 635,000 tonnes of general cargo.

In the reporting period, the port welcomed 355 ships including 259 dry bulk cargo carriers and 96 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo (+0.8%, year-on-year).