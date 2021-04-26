2021 April 26 09:31

Oil prices show a moderate decrease

Oil prices fell by 0.26%-0.39%

As of April 26 (07:33, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.34% lower to $65.2 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, for June delivery – fell by 0.39% to $65.85 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.26% to $61.98 a barrel.

Oil prices increase amid concerns over the commodity demand affected by raising number of coronavirus cases.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.