  • 2021 April 26 09:31

    Oil prices show a moderate decrease

    Oil prices fell by 0.26%-0.39%

    As of April 26 (07:33, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.34% lower to $65.2 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, for June delivery – fell by 0.39% to $65.85 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.26% to $61.98 a barrel.

    Oil prices increase amid concerns over the commodity demand affected by raising number of coronavirus cases.

    OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.

2021 April 26

18:31 ABS joins Flag and Class leaders to launch the Maritime Technologies Forum
18:01 Vitol acquires stake in green hydrogen company Gen2 Energy
17:38 Northern Dvina River Shipping Company opens navigation in Northern Dvina river basin
17:16 CMA CGM+ launches a new financing solution SHIPFIN B/L
16:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry built by Nevsky Shipyard arrives in Korsakov
16:32 USCG Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million of illicit drugs
16:21 Russian Pollock plant is certified according to MSC standards
15:42 Finnlines reports successful launch of its hybrid ro-ro vessel
15:03 Qatar Navigation announces amendment of the Articles of Association to increase the percentage of non-Qatari ownership from 49% to 100%
14:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,862 pmt
14:23 Scottish Ports Group Publishes 2021 Scottish Election Priorities
14:03 Equinor revises start-up date for Hammerfest LNG
13:39 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet ships involved in exercises to resolve crisis situations in Arctic return to their permanent deployment points
13:15 Jan De Nul orders highly powered versatile trenching vehicle Swordfish
12:44 The Port Authority of Valencia will reduce the energy consumption of its buildings by 23%
12:22 Entire production chain of RFC group certified for compliance with MSC standards
11:58 Sailing practice of 2021 started on Mir sailing ship
11:13 Baltics' largest agricultural company partners with dry bulk cargo terminal in Riga port
10:40 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-March 2021 fell by 4% YoY
10:17 China ports container volume rises 14.6% in March of 2021
09:55 Minvostokrazvitiya, Sakhalin Region Gov't and ROSATOM sign agreement concerning cooperation in creation of hydrogen cluster
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 23

2021 April 25

15:09 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 44th FRC strengthening defense capabilities in the Arabian Gulf
14:27 USCG seizes 216 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island
13:46 New solution BM-Feeder, feedering the Next Generation Turbines
12:25 Development plans for Troll West electrification handed over to the authorities
11:08 EURONAV orders two newbuild LNG-, Ammonia-ready VLCCS and one option to add a third

2021 April 24

15:18 USCG repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:26 Equinor and partners to develop Askeladd Vest
13:23 Humber Freeport to be well established by Autumn 2021
12:39 Contract award for Siem Spearfish
11:43 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
10:57 Samskip drives forward with commitment to sustainable marine biofuels

2021 April 23

18:05 WinGD & CSPI collaborate for X40DF engine
17:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime
17:26 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2020 dividends
17:04 Production capacity of Russian ports to grow by 155.93 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2023
16:58 Damen delivers Multi Cat to Leask Marine in record time
16:45 Grimaldi christened hybrid ro-ro unit Eco Savona at the port of Savona
16:15 South Florida Container Terminal ready for gateway growth
16:00 Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
15:51 Port of Antwerp container throughput up by 0.6% to 2.3% TEUs in Q1 2021
15:31 The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector
14:48 35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024
14:26 World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK
13:35 Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works
13:02 Lloyd’s Market Association advices underwriters of poised situation in Ukraine
12:57 North Sea Port posts results for Q1 2021
12:14 BC Ferries marks Earth Day with the launch of its sixth battery electric-hybrid vessel
11:33 FESCO and Globus to develop transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China
11:33 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel
10:29 Icebreaker Vladivostok provides assistance at Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos in difficult ice conditions
10:10 ICTSI Ecuador unveils special economic zone at the Port of Guayaquil
10:05 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch expanded with icebreaker Moskva
09:41 Oil prices show a correction increase
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of April 22

2021 April 22

18:05 Xeneta launches public Xeneta Shipping Index for short-term market, unlocking daily rate tracking