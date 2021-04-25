2021 April 25 13:46

New solution BM-Feeder, feedering the Next Generation Turbines

Barge Master has the solution for feedering the Next Generation Wind Turbines; the BM-Feeder. This new motion compensated platform with its adjustable payload capacity is capable of feedering all Turbine components, including future generations WTG’s.



The BM-Feeder can be placed on an offshore vessel or barge and ensures that the components are kept completely stable for hook on and lift-off by the Installation Jack-Up.



Motion compensated feedering offers major benefits for the feeder operation. It enables a controlled hook on and lift off by the crane of the Installation Jack-Up. After lift off it decreases the risk of re-impact, by eliminating the swing and heave motion of the components. The BM-Feeder can operate in sea states of up to Hs 2.5 meters and thereby it significantly increases the workability of the operation.



Proven Technology



The new BM-Feeder platform is based on our existing BM-T700 systems. This scalable platform with a solid track record in lifting, drilling and feeder operations is the perfect basis for feedering the next generation WTG’s. The unique and patented geometry of the platform makes it ideal for upscaling payload capacity and adjusting functionality to customer requirements.



Barge Master has an extensive track record in motion compensation technology, with motion compensated gangways, cranes and grippers in its portfolio.



Jones Act Compliant



The BM-Feeder can be mobilized on a U.S. flagged vessel or sea going barge, able to load the components in a U.S. port and sail out to the Installation Jack-Up, making it a fully Jones Act compliant solution.



