2021 April 24 12:39

Contract award for Siem Spearfish

The Company is very pleased to see the reaffirmed trust placed by a key client within the subsea construction segment, which underlines the Company’s reputation for trust in performance of high end vessels.



Siem Offshore has entered into a contract for an offshore project in GoM, with an undisclosed subsea construction company. The project will utilize the OSCV Siem Spearfish for a scope of work consisting of Subsea and ROV duties, under a minimum duration of 110 days, plus options.



Siem Spearfish will commence its new charter in direct continuation of its current commitment in West Africa, and will as such secure utilization at least into the fourth quarter of 2021.



Siem Offshore has a long track record in the windfarm market, and with a modern fleet of vessels, we are well equipped to assure our clients in the offshore renewable industry first class service, specific to their needs. We assist in several operations: walk to work- gangways on offshore wind installations; trenching and ploughing for power cable laying; field support on off shore wind installations; 5 year field experience. Completed transfer of over 200 000 people.