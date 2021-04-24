  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 24 11:42

    Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort

    Renowned as the place to showcase special purpose ships and high-tech solutions, the much-anticipated event will be one of the first live international maritime conference and exhibitions in Europe since Covid-19.

    Rotterdam Ahoy is delighted to announce Europort will return this year for its 40th event, taking place from 2 – 5 November 2021 at the newly renovated Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre.

    Raymond Siliakus, Exhibitions Manager at Rotterdam Ahoy, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the international maritime community back to Europort this year. The last 12 months have been very challenging as we have all had to adapt to a new normal. However, changing circumstances have also led to an increase in innovative thinking as we have needed to find new ways to work.

    “I believe this puts the industry in a strong position to address the challenges we now face. The industry is embarking on a period of transformation and to reflect this, the Europort programme will address key challenges and opportunities, such as digitalization and energy transition. We encourage the whole maritime industry to join the conversation and be part of the transformative maritime dialogue Europort provided.”

    Europort 2021 will focus on four key themes – Digitalization, Energy Transition, the Next Generation and Ship Finance – with a full programme of insightful and thought-provoking discussions and events to be announced. In addition to new attractions such as the Shipcon Shipathon, visitors can expect the return of popular events including the Europort Opening Summit, the Mare Forum Ship Finance Conference, Innovation Stage pitches, masterclasses from C-suite level captains of industry, business matchmaking, awards and networking.

    Already, 85% of the exhibition space has been reserved, while a brand-new Rising Stars pavilion will showcase innovative, maritime technology start-ups. Many exhibitors from 28 different countries have already confirmed their participation; including well-known brands and new names.

    Exhibitors and delegates will also benefit from recently completed renovations at the Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre which removes the need for temporary halls. Rotterdam Ahoy now offers a range of state-of-the-art exhibition and conference facilities. Siliakus adds that the renewal project has been achieved using techniques that reflect Europort 2021’s over-arching Sustainability theme.  

    “Ensuring all partners are aligned to create a sustainable event environment has been a vital consideration, given that sustainability runs through the event programme, whether the focus is on operations, ports, shipbuilding or ship financing,” he says. “The young maritime professionals pitching solutions to meet one of three sustainability challenges as part of Europort and YoungShip’s new Shipcon Shipathon initiative would expect nothing less.”

    Rotterdam Ahoy has invested in a range of sustainability measures such as energy-saving geothermal technology, sound-proofing of exhibition halls, wastewater separation systems, service ware made from 100% recycled materials and locally sourced produce to reduce food miles.

    About Europort 2021

    With 27,000 professional visitors and 1,100 exhibiting companies, Europort is one of the world’s leading and long-established maritime events. Held between 2 - 5 November 2021 in the world port city of Rotterdam, Europort 2021 will be the international maritime meeting place for innovative technology and complex shipbuilding. Returning this year for its 40th event at the newly renovated Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre, the event will focus on four key themes – Digitalization, Energy Transition, the Next Generation and Ship Finance.

Другие новости по темам: Europort, energy transition, digitalization  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 24

15:18 USCG repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:26 Equinor and partners to develop Askeladd Vest
13:23 Humber Freeport to be well established by Autumn 2021
12:39 Contract award for Siem Spearfish
11:43 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
11:42 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
10:57 Samskip drives forward with commitment to sustainable marine biofuels

2021 April 23

18:05 WinGD & CSPI collaborate for X40DF engine
17:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime
17:26 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2020 dividends
17:04 Production capacity of Russian ports to grow by 155.93 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2023
16:58 Damen delivers Multi Cat to Leask Marine in record time
16:45 Grimaldi christened hybrid ro-ro unit Eco Savona at the port of Savona
16:15 South Florida Container Terminal ready for gateway growth
16:00 Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
15:51 Port of Antwerp container throughput up by 0.6% to 2.3% TEUs in Q1 2021
15:31 The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector
14:48 35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024
14:26 World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK
13:35 Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works
13:02 Lloyd’s Market Association advices underwriters of poised situation in Ukraine
12:57 North Sea Port posts results for Q1 2021
12:14 BC Ferries marks Earth Day with the launch of its sixth battery electric-hybrid vessel
11:33 FESCO and Globus to develop transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China
11:33 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel
10:29 Icebreaker Vladivostok provides assistance at Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos in difficult ice conditions
10:10 ICTSI Ecuador unveils special economic zone at the Port of Guayaquil
10:05 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch expanded with icebreaker Moskva
09:41 Oil prices show a correction increase
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of April 22

2021 April 22

18:05 Xeneta launches public Xeneta Shipping Index for short-term market, unlocking daily rate tracking
18:04 Cargo navigation begins on the Upper Volga
17:53 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire fuel-efficient Ultramax vessel
17:15 Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up to 3000 metric tons in Q1 2021
16:45 Maersk’s Destination Cargo Management program reduces demurrage and detention exposure by 50%
16:23 Pavel Leonov ferry completed its sea trials on the Ladoga Lake
16:05 Rolls-Royce delivers 16-cylinder version of mtu Series 8000 for the first time
15:41 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2021
15:24 ABS publishes analysis of the greenhouse gas footprint of the leading alternative marine fuels
15:04 Samskip enters into new formal agreement with sustainable cargo initiative GoodShipping
14:48 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Ust-Luga
14:31 Plug and Play launches maritime innovation platform in Antwerp
14:13 ABS Consulting and Verifavia Shipping partner to deliver turnkey IHM solution to maritime industry
13:51 Volgotrans successfully completes e-document flow tests
13:35 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Primorsk
13:12 MPA and SMF step up efforts for maritime workforce transformation
12:34 Rosmorport tests e-Navigation system in the seaport of Sabetta
12:30 DNV awards first merchant vessel SILENT-E notation
12:12 Aker Solutions completes first phase of the Hywind Tampen Construction
11:39 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in NEFTEGAZ 2021
11:17 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent TVT2 service
10:46 Russian Fishery Company starts supplying surimi to the domestic market
10:20 FESCO refinanced its obligations to VTB
09:33 Oil prices decrease as COVID-19 cases grow in India and Japan
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 21
06:57 The first batch of the next generation of electric boats arrives in New York

2021 April 21

18:44 Russian President suggests providing federal infrastructure loans
18:35 MAN Energy Solutions to partner on world’s largest liquid-air energy-storage (LAES) project
18:05 Port of Dampier sets sail with 10-year roadmap