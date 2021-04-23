2021 April 23 17:26

NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2020 dividends

PAO NOVATEK announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved the total dividend payment for 2020.

The total dividend distribution for 2020 is RR 35.56 per ordinary share (or RR 355.6 per GDR), representing an increase of 10% as compared to RR 32.33 (or RR 323.3 per GDR) for 2019. The total recommended dividend payout amount for 2020 is RR 107,971,041,360, which is consistent with the Company’s new Dividend Policy of distributing not less than 50% of the consolidated net profit under IFRS adjusted for the items unrelated to the Company’s core business and non-cash items.

The shareholders of record as at 7 May 2021 will be entitled to receive dividends.

The dividend is payable in cash not later than 15 June 2021.

