2021 April 23 17:04

Production capacity of Russian ports to grow by 155.93 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2023

Production capacity of Russian ports is expected to grow by 155.93 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2023 including 45.05 million tonnes in 2021, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vitaly Savelyev, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, as saying at the final meeting of the Transport Ministry’s Board.



The official mentioned the following projects: shore and sea infrastructure at the seaport of Gelendzhik, reconstruction of shore facilities at Vanino-Kholmsk ro-ro ferry terminal, development of the Northern Sea Route under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024. The latter project foresees the increase of the total capacity of ports in the NSR waters to 36 million tonnes in 2023 (up to 32 million tonnes in 2021, up to 36 million tonnes in 2022). The Northern Sea Route project foresees the fleet expansion with buoy tenders and the construction of facilities of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System.



To ensure the compliance with the international convention on maritime search and rescue and in view of the growing traffic in the water area of the Northern Sea Route, the fleet of emergency rescue ships is to be expanded with more multifunctional rescue ships of ice class by 2023.



By the end of 2021, it is planned to put into operation firefighting/rescue tugboat of Project NE011, 4MW multifunctional rescue ships of MPSV07 design and two rescue/ boom-laying boats of А40-2Б design.



The largest deliveries scheduled for 2021–2023 are the first serial icebreaker Sibir (2021), the second serial icebreaker Ural (2022) and the Utrenny terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and stable gas condensate in Sabetta port (2022). Besides, transport companies are to get 23 ships from State Transport Leasing Company.