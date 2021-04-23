2021 April 23 18:05

WinGD & CSPI collaborate for X40DF engine

The CX40DF, is the latest outcome of WinGD’s engine development partnerships which have led, over the last 20 years, to a number of WinGD’s portfolio engines including its market leading X72DF and RT-flex50 & RT-flex82 engines, according to the company's release.

This most recent development partnership between WinGD and CSPI has resulted in a new dual-fuel engine size that applies WinGD’s successful low-pressure gas technology on the well-established X40 diesel engine design. Through ongoing close collaboration between our Swiss and Chinese R&D resources, the development of this latest WinGD portfolio engine has been a success. CSPI had an instrumental role in applying the integrated gas pressure regulation and the adapted pilot fuel pre-chamber system for gas charge ignition.

The CX40DF, as the working development engine, now forms the basis of WinGD’s X40DF engine design. With this successful approval WinGD confidently moves ahead with commercialization, offering lifecycle support of this engine. The X40DF offers the exceptional reliability, safety, fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, characteristic of X-DF technology, to gas carriers, tankers, container ships and dry bulk carriers.