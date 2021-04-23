2021 April 23 17:55

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Classic Maritime Inc., for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Philadelphia, according to the company's release. The gross charter rate is US$28,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum March 1, 2022 up to maximum May 1, 2022. The m/v Philadelphia was chartered, as previously announced, to BHP Billiton Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd., at a gross charter rate of US$14,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Philadelphia” is a 206,040 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

The employment of “Philadelphia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$8.81 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.



Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.17 years.

