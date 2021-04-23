  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 23 17:55

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Classic Maritime Inc., for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Philadelphia, according to the company's release. The gross charter rate is US$28,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum March 1, 2022 up to maximum May 1, 2022. The m/v Philadelphia was chartered, as previously announced, to BHP Billiton Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd., at a gross charter rate of US$14,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

    The “Philadelphia” is a 206,040 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

    The employment of “Philadelphia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$8.81 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.17 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: Diana Shipping, Classic Maritime, charter  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 23

18:05 WinGD & CSPI collaborate for X40DF engine
17:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime
17:26 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2020 dividends
17:04 Production capacity of Russian ports to grow by 155.93 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2023
16:58 Damen delivers Multi Cat to Leask Marine in record time
16:45 Grimaldi christened hybrid ro-ro unit Eco Savona at the port of Savona
16:15 South Florida Container Terminal ready for gateway growth
16:00 Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
15:51 Port of Antwerp container throughput up by 0.6% to 2.3% TEUs in Q1 2021
15:31 The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector
14:48 35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024
14:26 World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK
13:35 Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works
13:02 Lloyd’s Market Association advices underwriters of poised situation in Ukraine
12:57 North Sea Port posts results for Q1 2021
12:14 BC Ferries marks Earth Day with the launch of its sixth battery electric-hybrid vessel
11:33 FESCO and Globus to develop transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China
11:33 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel
10:29 Icebreaker Vladivostok provides assistance at Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos in difficult ice conditions
10:10 ICTSI Ecuador unveils special economic zone at the Port of Guayaquil
10:05 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch expanded with icebreaker Moskva
09:41 Oil prices show a correction increase
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of April 22

2021 April 22

18:05 Xeneta launches public Xeneta Shipping Index for short-term market, unlocking daily rate tracking
18:04 Cargo navigation begins on the Upper Volga
17:53 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire fuel-efficient Ultramax vessel
17:15 Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up to 3000 metric tons in Q1 2021
16:45 Maersk’s Destination Cargo Management program reduces demurrage and detention exposure by 50%
16:23 Pavel Leonov ferry completed its sea trials on the Ladoga Lake
16:05 Rolls-Royce delivers 16-cylinder version of mtu Series 8000 for the first time
15:41 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2021
15:24 ABS publishes analysis of the greenhouse gas footprint of the leading alternative marine fuels
15:04 Samskip enters into new formal agreement with sustainable cargo initiative GoodShipping
14:48 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Ust-Luga
14:31 Plug and Play launches maritime innovation platform in Antwerp
14:13 ABS Consulting and Verifavia Shipping partner to deliver turnkey IHM solution to maritime industry
13:51 Volgotrans successfully completes e-document flow tests
13:35 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Primorsk
13:12 MPA and SMF step up efforts for maritime workforce transformation
12:34 Rosmorport tests e-Navigation system in the seaport of Sabetta
12:30 DNV awards first merchant vessel SILENT-E notation
12:12 Aker Solutions completes first phase of the Hywind Tampen Construction
11:39 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in NEFTEGAZ 2021
11:17 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent TVT2 service
10:46 Russian Fishery Company starts supplying surimi to the domestic market
10:20 FESCO refinanced its obligations to VTB
09:33 Oil prices decrease as COVID-19 cases grow in India and Japan
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 21
06:57 The first batch of the next generation of electric boats arrives in New York

2021 April 21

18:44 Russian President suggests providing federal infrastructure loans
18:35 MAN Energy Solutions to partner on world’s largest liquid-air energy-storage (LAES) project
18:05 Port of Dampier sets sail with 10-year roadmap
17:35 Port of Amsterdam postpones the implementation date of the Green Award requirement for river cruise ships for a year
17:33 First Candela C-7 hydrofoil delivered to customers on the US East coast
17:15 Maersk launches rail service between Gurugram and APM Terminals Pipavav Port
16:35 Wärtsilä seeks breakthrough in clean propulsion as part of Finnish consortium
16:15 BIMCO asks the IMO to improve the ballast water record book
15:14 Russian container transport giant RUSCON opens its office in the Netherlands
14:41 Shipping bodies call on world leaders to bring forward discussions on global market-based measures