  • 2021 April 23 16:45

    Grimaldi christened hybrid ro-ro unit Eco Savona at the port of Savona

    The christening of the vessel Eco Savona took place at the port of Savona. This is the fourth hybrid ro-ro unit of the innovative GG5G (Grimaldi Green 5th Generation) vessel class ordered by the Grimaldi Group. The brief ceremony was held on the occasion of the ship's inaugural call in the port of Savona, after she arrived from the Chinese Jinling shipyard located in Nanjing, according to the company's release.

    At the end of the brief speeches, Don Pietro Giacosa of the Diocese of Savona-Noli proceeded to bless the Eco Savona. The ceremony ended with the cutting of the ribbon and the traditional breaking of the bottle by the Godmother Ilaria Caprioglio.

    The Eco Savona is the fourth unit of the GG5G vessel class and one of the largest and most eco-friendly ro-ro ships in the world. With a transport capacity of over 500 trailers, these green giants are able to halve CO2 emissions compared to the previous generation of ro-ro ships operated by the Grimaldi Group, and even to reduce them to zero while they are at berth: during port stays, GG5G-class ships can in fact use the electrical energy stored by mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5MWh, which are recharged during navigation thanks to shaft generators and 350 m2 of solar panels. Moreover, they are equipped with state-of-the-art electronically-controlled engines and an exhaust gas cleaning system for the abatement of sulphur and particulate emissions.

    Once her commercial operations are concluded, the Eco Savona will leave the Ligurian port and, just as her sister vessels Eco Valencia, Eco Barcelona and Eco Livorno did in recent months, she will begin to operate regularly for the transport of rolling freight between Italy and Spain.

