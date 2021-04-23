2021 April 23 14:48

35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024

35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion are planned for construction in Russia by 2024, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Ilya Shestakov, head of the Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), when speaking at the meeting of Agency’s Board. According to the official, two mid-size research ships will also be laid down in October 2021 with the construction of one large research ship scheduled for the beginning in 2022.

State Duma Deputy Vlaimir Blotsky said that average period of ship construction at Russian shipyards is between 6 months and 2 years.