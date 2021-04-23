  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 23 14:26

    World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment

    The World Maritime University is pleased to mark the launch of the Second World Ocean Assessment (WOA II) by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN Headquarters in New York on 21 April 2021. The WOA II is the second integrated assessment of the environmental status of the world’s ocean economic and social aspects. The comprehensive report provides scientific information on the state of the marine environment in an integrated manner to support decisions and actions for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 14 concerning Life Below Water, as well as the implementation of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

    The work underpinning WOA II was undertaken by over 300 scientists including Dr Aleke Stöfen-O´Brien, Associate Research Officer at the WMU-Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute. Dr Stöfen-O´Brien played an important role in delivering the report by serving as co-convenor and author of Chapter 12 which deals with marine debris and dumping. Key findings reveal that plastics represent the major share of marine litter and are now found in all marine habitats. In addition, amounts of marine litter are increasing in remote and unpopulated areas and there is a pressing need for more time series data to assess and monitor the impacts of marine litter, including microplastics and nanoplastics in the marine environment.  

    “I am very pleased with the outcome of the assessment process and the synthesis of the data, which represents many months of transnational engagement and international collaboration with some of the world’s leading experts in their specialist fields,” said Dr. Stöfen-O´Brien. She is confident that the outcome of the WOA II will contribute directly to the WMU-Nippon Foundation Closing the Circle Programme which addresses the pollution of the marine environment by marine debris and Sargassum along with Marine Spatial Planning in the Eastern Caribbean Region. The latter programme is expected to deliver important research findings and propose solutions to this persistent and widespread challenge for Small Island Developing States across the world.

    The Regular Process for Global Reporting and Assessment of the State of the Marine Environment, including Socioeconomic Aspects (Regular Process) is a global mechanism established after the 2002 World Summit on Sustainable Development to regularly review the environmental, economic and social aspects of the world’s oceans, both current and foreseeable. It is accountable to the United Nations General Assembly, and its purpose is to contribute to the strengthening of the regular scientific assessment of the state of the marine environment in order to enhance the scientific basis for policy-making.‍

    The World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmö, Sweden is established within the framework of the International Maritime Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations. The mission of WMU is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and oceans education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development. WMU’s vision is to inspire leadership and innovation for a sustainable maritime and oceans future. WMU is an organization by and for the international maritime community and is committed to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

    The WMU-Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute was inaugurated in May 2018 and made possible through generous support from The Nippon Foundation of Japan, the Governments of Sweden, Canada, and Germany, as well as the City of Malmö. The vision of the Institute is to act as an independent focal point for the ocean science-policy-law-industry-society interface where policy makers, the scientific community, regulators, industry actors, academics, and representatives of civil society meet to discuss how best to manage and use ocean spaces and their resources in accordance with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. ‍

    The World Maritime University’s WMU-Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute is pleased to implement, with the generous support of The Nippon Foundation, The "Closing the Circle" Programme: Exploring challenges and advancing potential solutions to marine debris, Sargassum threats and marine spatial planning in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) with a particular focus on the Eastern Caribbean region. The objective of the programme is to increase knowledge and provide solutions for key environmental issues facing the region through state-of-the-art research and training with a view to support the implementation and advancement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 23

16:15 South Florida Container Terminal ready for gateway growth
16:00 Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
15:51 Port of Antwerp container throughput up by 0.6% to 2.3% TEUs in Q1 2021
15:31 The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector
14:48 35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024
14:26 World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK
13:35 Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works
13:02 Lloyd’s Market Association advices underwriters of poised situation in Ukraine
12:57 North Sea Port posts results for Q1 2021
12:14 BC Ferries marks Earth Day with the launch of its sixth battery electric-hybrid vessel
11:33 FESCO and Globus to develop transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China
11:33 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel
10:29 Icebreaker Vladivostok provides assistance at Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos in difficult ice conditions
10:10 ICTSI Ecuador unveils special economic zone at the Port of Guayaquil
10:05 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch expanded with icebreaker Moskva
09:41 Oil prices show a correction increase
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of April 22

2021 April 22

18:05 Xeneta launches public Xeneta Shipping Index for short-term market, unlocking daily rate tracking
18:04 Cargo navigation begins on the Upper Volga
17:53 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire fuel-efficient Ultramax vessel
17:15 Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up to 3000 metric tons in Q1 2021
16:45 Maersk’s Destination Cargo Management program reduces demurrage and detention exposure by 50%
16:23 Pavel Leonov ferry completed its sea trials on the Ladoga Lake
16:05 Rolls-Royce delivers 16-cylinder version of mtu Series 8000 for the first time
15:41 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2021
15:24 ABS publishes analysis of the greenhouse gas footprint of the leading alternative marine fuels
15:04 Samskip enters into new formal agreement with sustainable cargo initiative GoodShipping
14:48 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Ust-Luga
14:31 Plug and Play launches maritime innovation platform in Antwerp
14:13 ABS Consulting and Verifavia Shipping partner to deliver turnkey IHM solution to maritime industry
13:51 Volgotrans successfully completes e-document flow tests
13:35 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Primorsk
13:12 MPA and SMF step up efforts for maritime workforce transformation
12:34 Rosmorport tests e-Navigation system in the seaport of Sabetta
12:30 DNV awards first merchant vessel SILENT-E notation
12:12 Aker Solutions completes first phase of the Hywind Tampen Construction
11:39 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in NEFTEGAZ 2021
11:17 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent TVT2 service
10:46 Russian Fishery Company starts supplying surimi to the domestic market
10:20 FESCO refinanced its obligations to VTB
09:33 Oil prices decrease as COVID-19 cases grow in India and Japan
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 21
06:57 The first batch of the next generation of electric boats arrives in New York

2021 April 21

18:44 Russian President suggests providing federal infrastructure loans
18:35 MAN Energy Solutions to partner on world’s largest liquid-air energy-storage (LAES) project
18:05 Port of Dampier sets sail with 10-year roadmap
17:35 Port of Amsterdam postpones the implementation date of the Green Award requirement for river cruise ships for a year
17:33 First Candela C-7 hydrofoil delivered to customers on the US East coast
17:15 Maersk launches rail service between Gurugram and APM Terminals Pipavav Port
16:35 Wärtsilä seeks breakthrough in clean propulsion as part of Finnish consortium
16:15 BIMCO asks the IMO to improve the ballast water record book
15:14 Russian container transport giant RUSCON opens its office in the Netherlands
14:41 Shipping bodies call on world leaders to bring forward discussions on global market-based measures
14:18 Volvo Penta is now taking orders on its full Stage V marine engine range
14:13 DEME wins first floating offshore wind EPCI contract for the Leucate wind farm
13:02 S&P affirmed DeloPorts rating at B+ based on the results of 2020 with stable outlook
12:15 Korean Register launches latest ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’
11:30 MPA inks collaborations with partners to advance decarbonisation efforts
11:07 IAP on Maritime Decarbonisation unveils nine pathways to support decarbonisation in the maritime industry