2021 April 23 13:35

Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works

As of today, April 23rd, 12 p.m. Lithuanian time until May 1st, 7 p.m., due to the planned maintenance and repair works of the equipment, the operation of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is temporarily suspended and the supply of natural gas to the natural gas transmission system will not be performed.



During this period, regasification from the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) ‘Independence’ will be stopped to carry out the planned maintenance and repair works not only at the LNG terminal quay, but also at the gas metering station, from where natural gas is transmitted to the natural gas transmission system. For one day the FSRU ‘Independence’ will also be withdrawn from its normal location in order to check the operating parameters of the high-pressure loading arms.



Klaipėda State Seaport Authority will also perform the planned depth measurements, inspection of fenders and other works. FSRU will be moored at the quay managed by ‘Klaipėdos Smeltė’ on April 29th. Return of ‘Independence’ to its regular location is scheduled for April 30th.



A number of other inspection and maintenance works of various systems will be carried out in addition to those that already been mentioned. These works at the LNG terminal will be performed according to a publicly announced schedule.



‘All technological equipment and systems of the LNG terminal require regular maintenance and service. We strive for the maximal scope of work planned according to the schedule and performed on time and with precision, as that would allow us to resume gas supply as soon as possible. Planned maintenance will be performed not only by KN team, but also with assistance from contractors from Lithuania and Germany. Due to the quarantine, the works will be organised in accordance with all the recommendations of the National Public Health Center’, comments Dainius Čiuta, Chief Operating Officer at KN.