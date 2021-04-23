  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 23 15:31

    The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector

    The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp joint venture successfully digitized, printed, tested, and delivered a cooling water pipe connector on behalf of Kawasaki Heavy Industries. In collaboration with Singaporean start-up, F-Drones, the part was delivered via drone to MMA Offshore’s vessel, MMA Monarch, during the launch of the Maritime Drone Estate in Singapore.

    The Wilhelmsen thyssenkrupp AM fulfillment platform currently serves more than 3,000 vessels from key locations worldwide, addressing and solving some of the biggest pain points such as, long lead time, part obsolescence, poor part performance and high carbon footprint, through on-demand manufacturing. Cooperating with several Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the venture is empowering OEMs to reduce their supply chain costs and improve customer experience through increased serviceability, with shorter delivery times in key locations.

    The cooling water pipe connector from Kawasaki Heavy Industries illustrates the opportunities presented by AM, with clear benefits of shorter lead times, improved part performance, and lower carbon footprint delivered both to the OEM and end user. Prior to delivery, the part was tested, and its quality assured through the venture’s DNV endorsed Quality Assurance Framework.

    The part was developed as part of the Joint Industry Program on Additive Manufacturing in Singapore with the Wilhelmsen-led consortium awarded funding by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) under its Maritime Innovation and Technology (MINT) Fund. The consortium includes original equipment manufacturers Wärtsilä, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Hamworthy pumps, independent assurance and risk management expert DNV, technology partners thyssenkrupp, Ivaldi Group and Tytus3D, and a number of forward leaning end users, already a part of Wilhelmsen’s 3D printing programs.

Другие новости по темам: F-Drones, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MINT, Wilhelmsen, thyssenkrupp, MMA Offshore, Port Authority of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 23

16:15 South Florida Container Terminal ready for gateway growth
16:00 Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
15:51 Port of Antwerp container throughput up by 0.6% to 2.3% TEUs in Q1 2021
15:31 The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector
14:48 35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024
14:26 World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK
13:35 Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works
13:02 Lloyd’s Market Association advices underwriters of poised situation in Ukraine
12:57 North Sea Port posts results for Q1 2021
12:14 BC Ferries marks Earth Day with the launch of its sixth battery electric-hybrid vessel
11:33 FESCO and Globus to develop transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China
11:33 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel
10:29 Icebreaker Vladivostok provides assistance at Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos in difficult ice conditions
10:10 ICTSI Ecuador unveils special economic zone at the Port of Guayaquil
10:05 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch expanded with icebreaker Moskva
09:41 Oil prices show a correction increase
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of April 22

2021 April 22

18:05 Xeneta launches public Xeneta Shipping Index for short-term market, unlocking daily rate tracking
18:04 Cargo navigation begins on the Upper Volga
17:53 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire fuel-efficient Ultramax vessel
17:15 Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up to 3000 metric tons in Q1 2021
16:45 Maersk’s Destination Cargo Management program reduces demurrage and detention exposure by 50%
16:23 Pavel Leonov ferry completed its sea trials on the Ladoga Lake
16:05 Rolls-Royce delivers 16-cylinder version of mtu Series 8000 for the first time
15:41 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2021
15:24 ABS publishes analysis of the greenhouse gas footprint of the leading alternative marine fuels
15:04 Samskip enters into new formal agreement with sustainable cargo initiative GoodShipping
14:48 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Ust-Luga
14:31 Plug and Play launches maritime innovation platform in Antwerp
14:13 ABS Consulting and Verifavia Shipping partner to deliver turnkey IHM solution to maritime industry
13:51 Volgotrans successfully completes e-document flow tests
13:35 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Primorsk
13:12 MPA and SMF step up efforts for maritime workforce transformation
12:34 Rosmorport tests e-Navigation system in the seaport of Sabetta
12:30 DNV awards first merchant vessel SILENT-E notation
12:12 Aker Solutions completes first phase of the Hywind Tampen Construction
11:39 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in NEFTEGAZ 2021
11:17 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent TVT2 service
10:46 Russian Fishery Company starts supplying surimi to the domestic market
10:20 FESCO refinanced its obligations to VTB
09:33 Oil prices decrease as COVID-19 cases grow in India and Japan
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 21
06:57 The first batch of the next generation of electric boats arrives in New York

2021 April 21

18:44 Russian President suggests providing federal infrastructure loans
18:35 MAN Energy Solutions to partner on world’s largest liquid-air energy-storage (LAES) project
18:05 Port of Dampier sets sail with 10-year roadmap
17:35 Port of Amsterdam postpones the implementation date of the Green Award requirement for river cruise ships for a year
17:33 First Candela C-7 hydrofoil delivered to customers on the US East coast
17:15 Maersk launches rail service between Gurugram and APM Terminals Pipavav Port
16:35 Wärtsilä seeks breakthrough in clean propulsion as part of Finnish consortium
16:15 BIMCO asks the IMO to improve the ballast water record book
15:14 Russian container transport giant RUSCON opens its office in the Netherlands
14:41 Shipping bodies call on world leaders to bring forward discussions on global market-based measures
14:18 Volvo Penta is now taking orders on its full Stage V marine engine range
14:13 DEME wins first floating offshore wind EPCI contract for the Leucate wind farm
13:02 S&P affirmed DeloPorts rating at B+ based on the results of 2020 with stable outlook
12:15 Korean Register launches latest ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’
11:30 MPA inks collaborations with partners to advance decarbonisation efforts
11:07 IAP on Maritime Decarbonisation unveils nine pathways to support decarbonisation in the maritime industry