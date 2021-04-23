2021 April 23 15:31

The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector

The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp joint venture successfully digitized, printed, tested, and delivered a cooling water pipe connector on behalf of Kawasaki Heavy Industries. In collaboration with Singaporean start-up, F-Drones, the part was delivered via drone to MMA Offshore’s vessel, MMA Monarch, during the launch of the Maritime Drone Estate in Singapore.

The Wilhelmsen thyssenkrupp AM fulfillment platform currently serves more than 3,000 vessels from key locations worldwide, addressing and solving some of the biggest pain points such as, long lead time, part obsolescence, poor part performance and high carbon footprint, through on-demand manufacturing. Cooperating with several Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the venture is empowering OEMs to reduce their supply chain costs and improve customer experience through increased serviceability, with shorter delivery times in key locations.

The cooling water pipe connector from Kawasaki Heavy Industries illustrates the opportunities presented by AM, with clear benefits of shorter lead times, improved part performance, and lower carbon footprint delivered both to the OEM and end user. Prior to delivery, the part was tested, and its quality assured through the venture’s DNV endorsed Quality Assurance Framework.



The part was developed as part of the Joint Industry Program on Additive Manufacturing in Singapore with the Wilhelmsen-led consortium awarded funding by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) under its Maritime Innovation and Technology (MINT) Fund. The consortium includes original equipment manufacturers Wärtsilä, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Hamworthy pumps, independent assurance and risk management expert DNV, technology partners thyssenkrupp, Ivaldi Group and Tytus3D, and a number of forward leaning end users, already a part of Wilhelmsen’s 3D printing programs.



