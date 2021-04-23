2021 April 23 14:02

A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK

Departed from Xiamen, Fujian Province in China on April 21, this dedicated train of medical cargoes is carrying forty-one 40’-container consignment to the United Kingdom. The train will stop at Duisburg, Germany and the cargoes will be transferred to the UK by trucks in early May, according to the company's release.



As COVID-19 pandemic continues, the demand of rapid antigen Self-test kits has increased. The client in the Pharmaceutical sector has purchased almost five hundred 40’-containers of these detection kits, and Maersk will arrange the transportation in the following two months.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Maersk Intercontinental rail product has played a crucial role in supporting clients to arrange shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) cargoes, time-sensitive cargoes and raw materials from China to Europe.



In an attempt to better cater for the ever-changing needs of our customers around the world, A.P. Moller - Maersk block train services have been extended to 40 corridors in 13 countries.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.