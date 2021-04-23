2021 April 23 11:33

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel

LR has awarded Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its Kamsarmax Bulk Carrier, which has been designed for dual-fuel operation, using both Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Fuel Oil, according to the company's release.

The Kamsarmax vessel is equipped with a fuel gas supply system (FGSS) and IMO Type-C LNG tank, meaning LNG fuel can be used and stored with limited impact on cargo capacity.

Measuring 229-meters, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s new LNG dual fuel Kamsarmax is suitable for berthing at the Port of Kamsar (Republic of Guinea), where the major loading terminal is restricted to vessels of up to 229-meters in length.

Regulations on exhaust emissions from ships are becoming stricter and the demand for compliant ships is increasing. An LNG-fuelled vessel, such as Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Kamsarmax vessel, can significantly reduce sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and carbon dioxide (CO2) in engine exhaust gas.



Tsuneishi Shipbuilding first designed/developed and named the ship category ‘Kamsarmax’ in 2005.