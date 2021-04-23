2021 April 23 11:33

FESCO and Globus to develop transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China

FESCO Transportation Group and TLK Globus have signed a cooperation agreement within the TransRussia exhibition and agreed to cooperate in the transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China.

FESCO and Globus are going to develop the timber transportation from Siberia and the Far East to China using their experience and expertise and developing FESCO’s services for cargo transportation from Krasnoyarsk and Khabarovsk to different cities in China via Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of the FESCO Group) and Grodekovo – Suifenhe border crossing point.

Moreover, the parties will also cooperate in the field of freight forwarding and terminal handling.

“Our partnership with TLK Globus can help us to attract an additional freight traffic flow to our routes and, therefore, significantly expand the geographical spread of FESCO’s services,” said Aleksandr Priskoka, the commercial director of the branch of FESCO Integrated Transport in Vladivostok.