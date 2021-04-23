2021 April 23 09:41

Oil prices show a correction increase

Oil prices rose by 0.63%-0.78%

As of April 23 (08:12, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.63% higher to $65.81 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.78% to $61.91 a barrel.

Oil prices increase within the correction limits.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.