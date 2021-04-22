2021 April 22 18:04

Cargo navigation begins on the Upper Volga

Photo by Vladimir Yuzhakov

RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev kicked off the navigation season

On 22 April 2021, cargo navigation began in the Gorodetsky district of Volga Basin Administration, reports IAA PortNews correspondent.



The first open the navigation season on the Upper Volga was the pusher-tug ОТ-2443 of Volga Shipping Company.



Vitaly Savelyev, Transport Minister of the Russian Federation congratulated the Volga basin workers on the beginning of the new navigation season through a video conference link.



The same day the Minister gave an order to start the navigation in the Moscow and Volga-Don basins of inland water ways.



Among the ceremony participants were Andrey Lavrishchev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Yury Gilts, Managing Director of Volga Shipping Company. According to Yury Gilts, the company has prepared 182 river-going ships for the navigation season with the first to commence operating in March.



Video report on opening of the navigation season is available in Russian >>>>



