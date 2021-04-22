2021 April 22 16:23

Pavel Leonov ferry completed its sea trials on the Ladoga Lake

Photo by Nevsky Shipyard



Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ, part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says the Pavel Leonov ferry, second in a series of two ARC4 combination cargo and passenger ships of Project PV22, has completed its sea trials on the Ladoga Lake and returned to the shipyard.



The tests involving 56 specialists have been completed in full. The ship will soon leave for Korsakov, its port of registration.



The PV22 duo Customer is Sakhalin Leasing Flot AO. The vessels are built under the programme “Social and economic development of the Kuril islands in 2016-2025”.

The vessel designed by Marine Engineering Bureau will be able to transport 146 passengers, general cargo, containers / reefers and vehicles between the Sakhalin Island and the Kurile Islands.

The lead ship named Admiral Nevelskoy is completing the transition to its homeport Korsakov. It will begin operating between the Sakhalin and the Kurils in May.



The new concept offers higher maneuverability and improved icebreaking capacity as the ship’s design is based on rescue ship of Project MPSV07. The hold capacity is 895 cbm (vs 208-215 cbm of the existing ships). The ship is able to carry 24 containers (including 8 refrigerated containers) and 6 passenger cars.

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.



