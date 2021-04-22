2021 April 22 17:15

Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up to 3000 metric tons in Q1 2021

At Ports of Stockholm’s northernmost port, Port of Kapellskär, transhipment cargo handling has reached a higher gear. The increased demand for goods handling emphasises the port’s position as one of Sweden's most important freight ports, according to Ports of Stockholm's release.

The goods tonnage handled at the Port of Kapellskär has increased sharply compared to 2020. During the first quarter of 2021 more than 3000 metric tons of cargo were handled at the port. The goods arrive by sea, transported by the shipping company DFDS from Paldiski in Estonia, and are transferred to road haulage vehicles on arrival in port.



The transhipment cargo mainly consists of three types of goods: OSB sheet materials for the Norwegian and Swedish construction industries, granulated UREA in large sacks for use in AdBlue (which reduces hazardous emissions from diesel engines), and housing modules.



Kapellskär is Ports of Stockholm’s northernmost port and is one of Sweden’s most important and modern freight ports. The port handles around 3 million metric tons of goods annually. This equates to 40 percent of Ports of Stockholm’s ferry freight to and from Finland, Estonia and the Åland Islands.