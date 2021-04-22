  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 22 15:41

    Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2021

    The Bunker Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 16, MABUX World Bunker Index continued slight downward movement following general trends on global crude oil market. 380 HSFO index fell by 1.71 USD: from 420.45 USD/MT to 418.74 USD/MT, VLSFO Index decreased by 5.45 USD: from 512.44 USD/MT to 506.99 USD/MT, while MGO Index lost 3.98 USD (from 584.61 USD/MT to 580.63 USD/MT). The average value of the Global Scrubber Spread (SS) (the difference in price between 380HSFO and VLSFO) changed slightly and stays well below the $ 100 mark: 91.11 USD (versus 91.79 USD last week).

    The global SS spread in the first four months of 2021 showed a steady recovery to the levels of early 2020, the pace of which, however, slowed somewhat in April. As a result, as of April 20, the global SS index rose from 85.64 USD (dd.01.01.2021) to 92.07 USD, remaining below the psychological mark of 100 USD since the end of March. The SS spread in Singapore increased in the same period from USD 91 to USD 112, and in Rotterdam - from USD 69 to USD 100. Meantime, at the end of March, both ports also recorded a drop of SS spread below 100 USD. Forecasts for a more significant increase of SS spread up to 130-150 USD in the first half of 2021 have not yet come true, which slows down the plans for the installation and use of scrubbers globally. More details are available from new MABUX Differential Section on www.mabux.com

    Correlation of MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs DBP Index (MABUX Digital Benchmark) in the four global largest hubs showed this week that 380 HSFO fuel was undercharged in all four selected ports ranging from minus 5 USD (Fujairah) to minus 33 USD (Singapore) unlike last week, where Fujairah recorded an overcharge by plus 5 USD.

    The situation with VLSFO bunker prices, according to MABUX DBP Index, practically did not change: underpricing in Rotterdam by minus 8 USD, in Fujairah - by minus 23 USD, in Singapore - by minus 25 USD. In Houston, VLSFO remains overcharged by plus 18 USD (versus plus 32 USD last week).

    MGO LS was underpriced in Rotterdam (minus 36 USD) and Singapore (minus 42 USD). In Fujairah, the DBP Index also recorded an undercharge by minus 15 USD versus a week earlier (an overcharge by plus 12 USD). In Houston, this type of fuel was overvalued by 6 USD.

    Industry coalition SEA-LNG says the World Bank’s recommendation to avoid investing in LNG bunkering infrastructure risks slowing down the shipping industry’s transition to decarbonization. A report published by the World Bank found that LNG is likely to play a ‘limited role’ in the decarbonization of the shipping sector, noting its specific niche applications on pre-existing routes or in specific vessel types. In a response, SEA-LNG said the report ‘attempts to prescribe solutions’ and ‘predict the timing’ of future technology development.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 22

18:05 Xeneta launches public Xeneta Shipping Index for short-term market, unlocking daily rate tracking
18:04 Cargo navigation begins on the Upper Volga
17:53 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire fuel-efficient Ultramax vessel
17:15 Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up to 3000 metric tons in Q1 2021
16:45 Maersk’s Destination Cargo Management program reduces demurrage and detention exposure by 50%
16:23 Pavel Leonov ferry completed its sea trials on the Ladoga Lake
16:05 Rolls-Royce delivers 16-cylinder version of mtu Series 8000 for the first time
15:41 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2021
15:24 ABS publishes analysis of the greenhouse gas footprint of the leading alternative marine fuels
15:04 Samskip enters into new formal agreement with sustainable cargo initiative GoodShipping
14:48 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Ust-Luga
14:31 Plug and Play launches maritime innovation platform in Antwerp
14:13 ABS Consulting and Verifavia Shipping partner to deliver turnkey IHM solution to maritime industry
13:51 Volgotrans successfully completes e-document flow tests
13:35 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Primorsk
13:12 MPA and SMF step up efforts for maritime workforce transformation
12:34 Rosmorport tests e-Navigation system in the seaport of Sabetta
12:30 DNV awards first merchant vessel SILENT-E notation
12:12 Aker Solutions completes first phase of the Hywind Tampen Construction
11:39 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in NEFTEGAZ 2021
11:17 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent TVT2 service
10:46 Russian Fishery Company starts supplying surimi to the domestic market
10:20 FESCO refinanced its obligations to VTB
09:33 Oil prices decrease as COVID-19 cases grow in India and Japan
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 21
06:57 The first batch of the next generation of electric boats arrives in New York

2021 April 21

18:44 Russian President suggests providing federal infrastructure loans
18:35 MAN Energy Solutions to partner on world’s largest liquid-air energy-storage (LAES) project
18:05 Port of Dampier sets sail with 10-year roadmap
17:35 Port of Amsterdam postpones the implementation date of the Green Award requirement for river cruise ships for a year
17:33 First Candela C-7 hydrofoil delivered to customers on the US East coast
17:15 Maersk launches rail service between Gurugram and APM Terminals Pipavav Port
16:35 Wärtsilä seeks breakthrough in clean propulsion as part of Finnish consortium
16:15 BIMCO asks the IMO to improve the ballast water record book
15:14 Russian container transport giant RUSCON opens its office in the Netherlands
14:41 Shipping bodies call on world leaders to bring forward discussions on global market-based measures
14:18 Volvo Penta is now taking orders on its full Stage V marine engine range
14:13 DEME wins first floating offshore wind EPCI contract for the Leucate wind farm
13:02 S&P affirmed DeloPorts rating at B+ based on the results of 2020 with stable outlook
12:15 Korean Register launches latest ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’
11:30 MPA inks collaborations with partners to advance decarbonisation efforts
11:07 IAP on Maritime Decarbonisation unveils nine pathways to support decarbonisation in the maritime industry
10:37 European first for UK firm pioneering technology to transform shipping industry
10:27 Europe’s first Maritime value chain project for Liquid Hydrogen is short-listed as Norwegian candidate for IPCEI Hydrogen
09:51 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Passenger Port of St. Petersburg from April 21
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid returning COVID-19 risks
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 20

2021 April 20

18:19 China's Sinopec successfully starts up two Dupont™ STRATCO® alkylation technology units
18:05 MINT Fund grant scheme to provide maritime technology start-ups in Singapore
17:25 MPA launches Singapore’s first Maritime Drone Estate
17:15 SEA-LNG warns against delay in addressing shipping decarbonisation
17:08 Launch of Singapore’s MDE as test bed for drone technologies
16:44 RF President signs law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers
16:15 ONE launches Green Strategy Department
15:43 Solstad Offshore signs long-term contract for PSV in UK
15:20 ABS and Rainmaking to support Singapore’s decarbonization entrepreneurs
15:05 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region
14:26 Budget allocations for construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka Territory to exceed RUB 21 billion
14:02 Hiab to supply 37 loader cranes in Spain to maintain railway infrastructure
13:23 Alfa Laval starts testing methanol fuel cell systems for sustainable marine power supply