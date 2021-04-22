2021 April 22 14:48

Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Ust-Luga

The Port of Ust-Luga has announced the end of icebreaker assistance period in the water area of the port and at the approaches to it from 00:00 (Moscow time) as of 21 April 2021. The Order has been signed by Harbour Master Igor Zolotykh.

All ice restrictions are still valid for small-size ships, leisure crafts and sport sailships.

