2021 April 22 13:51

Volgotrans successfully completes e-document flow tests

Volgotrans LLC has successfully completed testing of the electronic document flow in the “Kontur.Diadoc” system, Aleksey Palgov, First Deputy Director, Shipping Company Volgotrans, told IAA PortNews. The testing began in November 2020. By today, the company has switched to a fully electronic document flow with no paper documents involved.



The company management has highly praised the usability of the system which lets facilitate the decision-making process. The system allows for managing the document flow from any place and at any time from a smartphone via an application available at AppStore and Play Market.



It should be noted that the fleet of Volgotrans currently numbers 25 operating ships with a tonnage of about 100,000 tonnes. They operate in the Mediterranean Sea and in the Baltic Sea.