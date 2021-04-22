  The version for the print
  2021 April 22 13:35

    Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Primorsk

    The Port of Primorsk has announced the end of icebreaker assistance period in the water area of the port and at the approaches to it from 00:00 (Moscow time) as of 21 April 2021. The Order has been signed by Acting Harbour Master Valery Kupchs.

    All ice restrictions are still valid for small-size ships, leisure crafts and sport sailships.

    Icebreaker assistance period at Big Port St. Petersburg began on 16 December 2020.

