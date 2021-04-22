2021 April 22 12:30

DNV awards first merchant vessel SILENT-E notation

ONEX Peace, an Aframax tanker built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and delivered to its owner ONEX, has become the world’s first merchant ship to receive DNV’s SILENT-E notation. DNV is the first classification society to offer an underwater noise notation, according to the company's release.

The SILENT-E notation ensures ships do not exceed average-to-moderate Underwater Radiation Noise (URN) levels. Vessels with this notation can minimize their impact on marine life and document noise performance for authorities, or those requiring proof of noise emissions for transit through vulnerable areas.



DNV, HHI and KRISO are conducting a joint research project on measuring and evaluating underwater radiation noise. As part of the study, the parties carried out the underwater noise measurement and analysis of the ONEX Peace. Subsequently, DNV granted the SILENT-E notation, verifying that the meets the requirements of certification.



