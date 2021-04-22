2021 April 22 12:34

Rosmorport tests e-Navigation system in the seaport of Sabetta

FSUE “Rosmorport” put the e-Navigation software and hardware complex designed to improve the safety of navigation in the seaport of Sabetta into trial operation, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The complex is a platform for extended data exchange with vessels integrated into VTS, which includes technical tools and software.

E-navigation technologies will facilitate the decision-making process of VTS navigators and operators, improve the quality of port services and the fleet, and prevent human errors.

As part of the pilot operation, with the participation of PJSC “Sovcomflot” vessels, the capabilities of the system are being tested: planning the individual route for the ship, receiving the route and timetable, exchanging text messages with the vessel. In the test mode, there are also carried out publication of the navigation messages with automatic its transfer to ships, the adoption of relevant individual routes from ships when changing, and expanded monitoring of the movement of target ships with assigned individual routes.

According to the definition of the International Maritime Organization, e-Navigation is a harmonized collection, integration, exchange, presentation and analysis of marine information on ship and on shore by electronic means in order to improve navigation throughout the voyage. e-Navigation system also aims at ensuring maritime safety and security and the protection of the marine environment.

The key tasks of e-Navigation are ensuring safe navigation taking into account hydrographic, meteorological and navigation information and risks, monitoring and managing the movement of ships from coastal facilities, maintaining communication, including data exchange, between ships, between ship and shore and between users.

It is assumed that the introduction of e-Navigation technologies will improve transportation and logistics, more effectively take measures in case of emergency and search and rescue operations, combine and present information on board and on shore, excluding the human factor, which minimizes any risks of misunderstanding or misinterpretation by the user.