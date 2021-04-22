2021 April 22 11:39

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in NEFTEGAZ 2021

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it will participate in the 20-th Anniversary International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries NEFTEGAZ 2021 – an international forum representing the latest developments of oil and gas equipment and technologies. The event takes place in the Moscow Expocentre on April 26-29, 2021.

During the show, RS will promote its classification and survey services covering marine and offshore assets including mobile offshore drilling units and oil storage facilities, fixed offshore platforms and offloading terminals, subsea production systems and subsea pipelines. RS will also advise on the equipment approval scheme that offers some flexibility in certification procedure of materials and products.

RS will also clarify the rule updates for offshore facilities, including the scope of specific requirements to position-keeping / position mooring systems under new class notation distinguishing mark POSIMOOR-FIX. The Kamennomysskoye-sea gas field in the Arctic will be among the offshore projects in focus. Under the project, RS carries out construction survey of offshore ice-resistant platform LSP A – substructure and topside. RS representatives will also share the expertise of the construction survey of the oil and gas transportation ships, including those equipped with dual fuel engines.