2021 April 22 14:13

ABS Consulting and Verifavia Shipping partner to deliver turnkey IHM solution to maritime industry

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a global risk management consulting company, has partnered with Verifavia Shipping, the leading independent global provider of carbon emissions verification and Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) services, to offer a turnkey solution for IHM compliance that supports continuous monitoring and annual maintenance of the inventory of hazardous materials onboard vessels, according to the company's release.

Verifavia’s IHM Maintenance Dashboard supports efficient and continuous maintenance of IHM reports. The digital system ensures the IHM can be updated accurately, effectively and in real-time to comply with the EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SRR), as well as its ongoing maintenance requirements.



Verifavia’s online 3 Way “Plug and Play” IHM Maintenance platform is one of the industry’s first, providing shipowners, superintendents, vessels and even Port State Control (PSC) and Class with live access to the IHM maintenance status of the vessel. The platform can be connected to any procurement system, as well as the suppliers' data systems where the data is automatically and continuously updated.

The platform can automatically generate monthly or ad-hoc IHM maintenance reports to demonstrate implementation and compliance with regulations and greatly enhances vessel preparation for PSC inspections.



About Verifavia

Verifavia Shipping strives to be the maritime industry’s first choice for the provision of emissions verification and hazardous materials preparation and maintenance services. With offices in Paris, Singapore and Chandigarh, Verifavia also has trusted partners based in Panama, the US, Canada, Australia, China, Greece, Turkey, Hong Kong, Germany, etc., to provide an accurate and expert service worldwide.



By combining its innovative approach and streamlined procedures with the technical expertise and industry knowledge of its team, Verifavia Shipping provides a smooth, flexible and competitive service, enabling customers to navigate compliance effectively and efficiently.



Verifavia Shipping was the first company to provide EU Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) services and the first independent verifier to provide International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Data Collection System (DCS) verification for a number of flag states.



About ABS Consulting

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) is part of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. ABS Consulting provides data-driven risk and reliability solutions and technical services that help clients confirm the safety, integrity, quality and efficiency of critical assets and operations. Headquartered in Spring, Texas, ABS Consulting operates with more than 1,000 professionals in over 20 countries serving the marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government and industrial sectors. ABS Group of Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of ABS, one of the world's leading marine and offshore classification societies.