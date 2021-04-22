2021 April 22 12:12

Aker Solutions completes first phase of the Hywind Tampen Construction

The first part of the construction of the Hywind Tampen concrete foundations was finalized this week at Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord, Norway, according to the company's release.

The 11 substructures are currently being towed to Vindafjord where the rest of the slip-forming and mechanical outfitting will be completed.

Equinor’s Hywind Tampen is the world’s largest floating offshore windfarm and an important project for competency development and industrialization of offshore wind in Norway. The project is of great importance to secure access to electrical power offshore and reduce CO2 emissions from the Norwegian continental shelf. It is also a contribution to the positioning of the Norwegian industry for a growing international market.



Aker Solutions’ contract with Equinor on Hywind Tampen includes construction of 11 floating concrete foundations for windmill turbines. The scope covers engineering, procurement and construction of the foundations, as well as marine operations.

The first 20 meters of the foundations was built in the dry dock at Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord. Once the foundations are moored at Dommersnes in Vindafjord, the concrete slip-forming will continue to a height of 107 meters. The scope at Dommersnes includes mechanical outfitting of the foundations before they are transported to Gulen for installation of the wind turbines. The last phase of the project is tow-out and installation offshore, which will be carried out in a 50/50 partnership with DOF Subsea.

The Hywind Tampen foundations are the first concrete structures for an offshore project on the Norwegian continental shelf since Troll A in 1995. The concrete technology developed for the petroleum industry is now utilized in a renewable energy project. Hence, Hywind Tampen represents a direct transfer of technology from oil and gas to renewables.

The project has an estimated contract value of NOK 1.5 billion and will provide work for about 250 employees in Aker Solutions.

Including ripple effects to subcontractors and the public sector, the project will involve around 800 work-years in total. The project has already resulted in several sub-contracts to Norwegian suppliers, particularly in the Rogaland and Vestland regions.



Hywind TampenIllustration of Hywind Tampen

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.