2021 April 22 11:17

Wan Hai Lines to launch independent TVT2 service

Wan Hai Lines will expand further on its already extensive South East - Asia network by launching a new weekly service between Taiwan – Thailand – Vietnam (Taiwan - Thailand - Vietnam service). The service will be operated by two container vessels with a capacity of 1,050 TEU, according to the company's release.

Port rotation of the service is as following- TAIPEI- KAOHSIUNG- LAEM CHABANG- CAT LAI- KAOHSIUNG- TAIPEI

The first voyage is scheduled from TAIPEI on May 2nd, 2021. The TVT2 service, which connects South East - Asia will provide clients with better transit time and more service options. It will also strengthen Wan Hai Lines’ current services to better serve customers’ needs.