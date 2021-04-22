2021 April 22 10:46

Russian Fishery Company starts supplying surimi to the domestic market

Russian Fishery Company signed the first contracts for the supply of Pollock surimi to the Russian market, according to the company's release. In accordance with the agreements, in the second quarter of 2021, over 300 tons of surimi produced on board the supertrawler “Vladimir Limanov” will be sold.

“It is important for us that, first of all, Russian buyers get access to high-quality surimi products,” commented Saveliy Karpukhin, First Deputy General Director of the Russian Fishery Company. – RFC’s surimi is produced directly in the sea from Pollock - ecologically pure wild white fish. The finished product is frozen on board within a few hours after the catch is raised, which preserves its high quality and beneficial nutritional properties, for which surimi is valued all over the world.

The contracts were concluded with the world leader in the production of surimi products Vichunai group, the leading Russian food companies Meridian and Santa Bremor, as well as with the Far East company KVEN. The Russian market for surimi products is one of the seven leading world markets and is currently supplied with products from the countries of Southeast Asia.

The supply of RFC’s surimi to the Russian market will help improve food security and develop the consumption of tasty and healthy food products among Russians. The company also plans to develop export sales of surimi. The start of surimi production by the Russian Fishery Company became possible thanks to the construction of a new fleet of modern supertrawlers and the commissioning of the first such vessel – “Vladimir Limanov”. It is planned to produce 4-5 thousand tons of a new product in 2021. Production volumes will grow with the commissioning of supertrawlers under construction.

About Russian Fishery Company

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants. RFC is building a new fleet of supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.