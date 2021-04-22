2021 April 22 09:33

Oil prices decrease as COVID-19 cases grow in India and Japan

Oil prices fell by 0.5%

As of April 22 (08:41, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.52% lower to $65 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.52% to $61.03 a barrel.

Oil prices decrease due to increase of the commodity reserves in the USA and due to growing number of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.