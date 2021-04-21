2021 April 21 18:44

Russian President suggests providing federal infrastructure loans

Image source: website of RF Presitent's Administration

In particular, they are to fund implementation of the Northern Latitudinal Railway project

In his Address to the Federal Assembly, the President of Russia suggested providing federal infrastructure loans. According to him, the infrastructure and budget loans should be provided exclusively for specific projects that have been thoroughly analysed by experts at the federal level. “Things must be done on time and projects must be prepared, not just pictures shown to the Government”, said Vladimir Putin.

As an example of such projects, the President mention the construction of the Northern Latitudinal Railway in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area.

“This project has been in the works for a long time now, and it's time to launch it”, said the President.

The Northern Latitudinal Railway (NLR) project envisages the establishment of direct link between the Severnaya and Sverdlovskaya railroads along the Obskaya – Salekhard – Nadym – Pangody – Novy Urengoy – Korotchaevo route in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area. The NLR will be 707 kilometers long and will have the annual tonnage capacity of about 24 million tons of cargo. The project implementation is scheduled for 2018-2022.