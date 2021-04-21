2021 April 21 17:33

First Candela C-7 hydrofoil delivered to customers on the US East coast

The next generation of electric boats fly above the water – first batch arrives in New York





Photo courtesy of CANDELA



The Swedish-made Candela C-7 electric speedboat mimics airplanes to fly above the water, reducing friction and finally enabling long electric range at sea. Today, the first C-7 arrives in New York, Making fast electric boats is inherently difficult. To overcome the water friction, conventional hulls need huge batteries to attain higher speeds. Even then, conventional electric boats have considerably shorter range than fossil fuel competitors.Taking inspiration from fighter jets and drones, the Swedish-made Candela C-7 is the world’s first electric boat with the elusive combination of long range and high speed. The 6-passenger daycruiser flies above the waves at a speed of 30 knots, using very little power from its 40 kWh battery. The secret behind its efficiency is a decade-old invention, the hydrofoil, coupled to modern computers, software and sensors.At speeds above 14 knots, two underwater wings provide enough lift to raise the hull above the water, reducing water friction by 80%. This allows for a range of 50 nautical miles at 22 knots, which is 3 times longer than any other fast electric boat on the market.Other benefits: while flying, the C-7 is stabilized by a computer similar to the Flight controllers used in modern fighter jets. The hydrofoils are automatically adjusted 100 times per second to ensure stability in flight. The result is an artificially smooth and completely silent drive, even in winds and waves.Thanks to the efficiency of the foils and the streamlined electric propulsion unit, the cost of operating a C-7 is 95% lower than driving a conventional fossil fuel boat. At a cruising speed of 20 knots, the energy usage per nautical mile is just 0,8 kWh - the equivalent of 0,2 liter of gasoline.To save weight, both hull and deck are made from carbon fiber and weigh only 240 kg. At a total weight of 1 350 kg, the C-7 is thirty percent lighter than a conventional fiberglass boat. Design and manufacturing take place in Stockholm, Sweden, where Candela's 50-strong team of engineers and technicians also develop the hydrofoiling ferry P-30 for the city of Stockholm.The first batch of C-7's is now being delivered to customers on the US East coast."Flying above the waves in total silence is a far better experience than bumping around in a conventional boat. Once you have experienced electric hydrofoiling, it's hard to go back to fossil fuel boats," says Gustav Hasselskog, the founder and CEO of Candela.The first Candela C-7 for the US East coast market arrives in New York today, Wednesday, April 21. Test drive opportunities will be announced shortly.Key particulars:LOA: 7,7 metersBeam: 2,45 metersWeight: 1350 kgBattery: 40 kWh lithium-ion NMCTop speed: 30 knots (electronically limited)Cruising speed: 22 knotsRange: 50 nautical miles at 22 knotsHull: 100% vacuum infused carbon fiber

About Candela

The world's only electric boat with speed and range on par with fossil fuel powered boat. And a behavior in rough sea second to none. Simply the future of boating.