2021 April 21 17:35

Port of Amsterdam postpones the implementation date of the Green Award requirement for river cruise ships for a year

Port of Amsterdam has decided to postpone the implementation date of the Green Award requirement for river cruise ships for a year to 1 January 2023 in order to accommodate the industry. The pandemic has hit the river cruise industry hard, according to the company's release.



To stimulate clean shipping in the port of Amsterdam, in November 2019 Port of Amsterdam announced the introduction of the Green Award as of 1 January 2022. Only ships with a Green Award would then be allowed to moor at a berth in the city centre. Ships without a Green Award certificate would only have access to a berth in the Coenhaven. This rule has now been postponed for a year.



Since the announcement in 2019, 46 ships have already been certified. A further 32 ships have applied for inspection. In the 2022 season, ships that already have a Green Award certificate will be given priority in the city centre.