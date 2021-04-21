2021 April 21 18:05

Port of Dampier sets sail with 10-year roadmap

The Port of Dampier Land Use Master Plan charts the direction of growth and future development needs for the Port of Dampier for the next decade.

The Plan outlines existing and potential future uses of land and infrastructure at the port, along with the movement of freight and cargoes in and out of the port area.

The Plan envisages:

a Port Services Precinct which will continue to offer a multi-purpose commodity trade role, including bulk liquids, cruise ships and roll on / roll off cargo;

a cargo wharf which will continue to operate effectively alongside a new multi-user land-backed wharf;

the development of land in the King Bay precinct for construction project laydown areas, warehousing and quarantine and customs facilities.

Importantly, the Plan identifies the need to protect and preserve the environment and heritage values in the port and surrounding areas.

Pilbara Ports Chief Executive Officer Roger Johnston said the Port of Dampier Land Use Master Plan outlines the ten-year outlook for the port, and the steps the port authority will take to support ongoing industry and trade growth in the Pilbara.



Last financial year, 167.9 million tonnes of cargo passed through the port, 81 per cent of which was iron ore. LNG and salt were other key commodities through the port.



The Port of Dampier is operated and managed by Pilbara Ports Authority which is responsible for the safe and successful operations of all Port Authority Ports in the Pilbara.