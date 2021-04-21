  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 21 18:35

    MAN Energy Solutions to partner on world’s largest liquid-air energy-storage (LAES) project

    Highview Power, a global leader in long duration energy storage solutions, has selected MAN Energy Solutions to provide its LAES turbomachinery solution to Highview Power for its CRYOBattery™ facility, a 50 MW liquid-air, energy-storage facility – with a minimum of 250MWh – located in Carrington Village, Greater Manchester (UK), according to the company's release.

    The liquid air energy storage plant uses cryogenically-liquefied air as a medium for storing energy. It is especially suitable for special applications that require large amounts of energy over a discharge time of several hours, and enables fluctuating, renewable sources to bear base-loads. The MAN turbomachinery train will form the core of the CRYOBattery facility that, upon completion, will form one of Europe’s largest battery-storage systems. This will ultimately supply clean, reliable, and cost-efficient long-duration energy storage – primarily from renewable sources.

    Construction of the CRYOBattery™ began in late 2020 with commercial operation commencing during 2022. Highview Power will operate the facility in partnership with Carlton Power, a UK independent power-station developer.

    Construction will proceed in two phases. Phase 1 will involve the installation of a ‘stability island’, to provide near-instantaneous energy grid stabilisation. This will be achieved using a generator and flywheel, among other components. Enabling short-term stabilisation will provide the basis for Phase 2 and the completion of the more complex liquid air energy storage system that includes various compressors, air expanders and cryogenic equipment.

    Phase 2 will represent the integration of stability services with a full-scale long-duration energy storage system, and in doing so promote the full integration of renewable energy. The Carrington project will offer a blueprint for future projects and cement the partnership between MAN Energy Solutions and Highview Power.

Другие новости по темам: LAES, MAN Energy Solutions, Highview Power  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 21

18:44 Russian President suggests providing federal infrastructure loans
18:35 MAN Energy Solutions to partner on world’s largest liquid-air energy-storage (LAES) project
18:05 Port of Dampier sets sail with 10-year roadmap
17:35 Port of Amsterdam postpones the implementation date of the Green Award requirement for river cruise ships for a year
17:33 First Candela C-7 hydrofoil delivered to customers on the US East coast
17:15 Maersk launches rail service between Gurugram and APM Terminals Pipavav Port
16:35 Wärtsilä seeks breakthrough in clean propulsion as part of Finnish consortium
16:15 BIMCO asks the IMO to improve the ballast water record book
15:14 Russian container transport giant RUSCON opens its office in the Netherlands
14:41 Shipping bodies call on world leaders to bring forward discussions on global market-based measures
14:18 Volvo Penta is now taking orders on its full Stage V marine engine range
14:13 DEME wins first floating offshore wind EPCI contract for the Leucate wind farm
13:02 S&P affirmed DeloPorts rating at B+ based on the results of 2020 with stable outlook
12:15 Korean Register launches latest ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’
11:30 MPA inks collaborations with partners to advance decarbonisation efforts
11:07 IAP on Maritime Decarbonisation unveils nine pathways to support decarbonisation in the maritime industry
10:37 European first for UK firm pioneering technology to transform shipping industry
10:27 Europe’s first Maritime value chain project for Liquid Hydrogen is short-listed as Norwegian candidate for IPCEI Hydrogen
09:51 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Passenger Port of St. Petersburg from April 21
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid returning COVID-19 risks
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 20

2021 April 20

18:19 China's Sinopec successfully starts up two Dupont™ STRATCO® alkylation technology units
18:05 MINT Fund grant scheme to provide maritime technology start-ups in Singapore
17:25 MPA launches Singapore’s first Maritime Drone Estate
17:15 SEA-LNG warns against delay in addressing shipping decarbonisation
17:08 Launch of Singapore’s MDE as test bed for drone technologies
16:44 RF President signs law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers
16:15 ONE launches Green Strategy Department
15:43 Solstad Offshore signs long-term contract for PSV in UK
15:20 ABS and Rainmaking to support Singapore’s decarbonization entrepreneurs
15:05 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region
14:26 Budget allocations for construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka Territory to exceed RUB 21 billion
14:02 Hiab to supply 37 loader cranes in Spain to maintain railway infrastructure
13:23 Alfa Laval starts testing methanol fuel cell systems for sustainable marine power supply
13:01 Bollinger Shipyards acquires Gulf Island Fabrication’s shipyard facilities
12:57 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 21
12:30 Port of Helsinki cargo traffic up 3.6% in Q1 2021
12:11 Port of Antwerp expands its fleet with energy-efficient tugs
11:59 Investments at the Port of Gdynia – earlier than planned
11:18 Crowley completes first U.S. design for fully electric tug with autonomous technology
11:06 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences mooring trials of diesel-electric submarine named Magadan
10:35 Northern Dvina Basin Administration opens navigation season of 2021
10:07 SMW 2021: Maritime innovation in Singapore receives boost
09:48 KN and AFRY sign agreement on long-term capacity allocation and pricing model study of Lithuanian LNG terminal
09:29 Oil prices rise on OPEC+ expectations
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 19

2021 April 19

18:47 550 industry leaders discussed navigating maritime industry transformation through collaboration
18:30 Offshore International joins forces with Mammoet to deliver turnkey logistical solutions
18:16 Industry collaboration to develop guidance on the safe use of Ammonia as a fuel
17:57 RFC to provide personal scholarships to naval cadets
17:36 Milaha and Schlumberger commence well stimulation vessel operations in Qatar
17:16 CMA CGM launches SERENITY deductible guarantee
17:06 Dublin Port volumes down by 15% in Q1 2021
16:49 Rosmorport continues ensuring safe pilotage of gas tankers arriving from Russian Arctic to LNG handling facility
16:30 BAR Technologies and Yara Marine partner to bring WindWings to global shipping market
16:03 4th Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme to focus on leadership in times of global crisis
15:37 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,219 pmt
15:36 Wärtsilä navigation systems to secure safe and efficient operation for 10 LNG gas carriers in Arctic operations
15:15 Throughput of Port Vanino in 3M’21 rose by 7%
14:48 Ten companies and one individual recognised for contributions to Maritime Singapore at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021