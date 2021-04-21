2021 April 21 15:14

Russian container transport giant RUSCON opens its office in the Netherlands

RUSCON GROUP, one of the major Russian container transhipment service providers is expanding in the Netherlands (Rotterdam) with the opening of Smartcontainer BV., according to the company's release.

Smartcontainer helps European shippers to optimize their supply chain activities and improve container transit between Europe and the Russian and Eurasian markets. This is done in collaboration with Delo Group, the main Russian private transport and logistics holding company.

Smartcontainer BV is one of the members of the Road2Holland consortium of the RVO, whose spearhead is freight transport by rail between the Netherlands and China.