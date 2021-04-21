2021 April 21 12:15

Korean Register launches latest ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’

Korean Register (KR) has released the latest version its structural analysis software SeaTrust-HullScan, updated to include the new Common Structural Rules(CSR), making KR the first classification society to do so, according to KR's release.

The new CSR are the result of collaboration between many IACS technical experts and have been enforced for bulk carriers of 90m or more and crude oil carriers of 150m or more, built on or after July 1, 2015. IACS recently announced the revision of the CSR reflecting many changes to the previous rules, including to the method of buckling analysis.

Buckling is a phenomenon in which a structure rapidly displaces and collapses against a compressive load (a load pressed from the outside of a structure). Even a compressive load below the yield stress of the structure (maximum stress that can be sustained when the structure is pulled) can cause permanent displacement or damage to the hull structure. As a result, sufficient buckling strength has to be considered for during a hull structure’s design stage.

The new IACS CSR include a completely revised method for buckling analysis which will ensure greater accuracy in evaluating buckling strength when it comes into effect on 1 July 2021.

Following the approval of the revised CSR, KR quickly incorporated the new rules into SeaTrust-HullScan, ensuring the new recommendations can be easily and effectively applied to the structural analysis of all ship types covered by the CSR, including oil tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, LNG carriers and FPSO.



KR’s SeaTrust-HullScan offers a smart solution which is already widely used by market leading shipbuilders and research institutes. The software is a comprehensive suite of different programs, providing a range of important functions, including ship structural checks, safety check direct analysis, wave load analysis, shaft alignment analysis, and ship life cycle management.