  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 21 12:15

    Korean Register launches latest ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’

    Korean Register (KR) has released the latest version its structural analysis software SeaTrust-HullScan, updated to include the new Common Structural Rules(CSR), making KR the first classification society to do so, according to KR's release.

    The new CSR are the result of collaboration between many IACS technical experts and have been enforced for bulk carriers of 90m or more and crude oil carriers of 150m or more, built on or after July 1, 2015. IACS recently announced the revision of the CSR reflecting many changes to the previous rules, including to the method of buckling analysis.

    Buckling is a phenomenon in which a structure rapidly displaces and collapses against a compressive load (a load pressed from the outside of a structure). Even a compressive load below the yield stress of the structure (maximum stress that can be sustained when the structure is pulled) can cause permanent displacement or damage to the hull structure. As a result, sufficient buckling strength has to be considered for during a hull structure’s design stage.

    The new IACS CSR include a completely revised method for buckling analysis which will ensure greater accuracy in evaluating buckling strength when it comes into effect on 1 July 2021.

    Following the approval of the revised CSR, KR quickly incorporated the new rules into SeaTrust-HullScan, ensuring the new recommendations can be easily and effectively applied to the structural analysis of all ship types covered by the CSR, including oil tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, LNG carriers and FPSO.

    KR’s SeaTrust-HullScan offers a smart solution which is already widely used by market leading shipbuilders and research institutes. The software is a comprehensive suite of different programs, providing a range of important functions, including ship structural checks, safety check direct analysis, wave load analysis, shaft alignment analysis, and ship life cycle management.

Другие новости по темам: Korean Register, ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 21

12:15 Korean Register launches latest ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’
11:30 MPA inks collaborations with partners to advance decarbonisation efforts
11:07 IAP on Maritime Decarbonisation unveils nine pathways to support decarbonisation in the maritime industry
10:37 European first for UK firm pioneering technology to transform shipping industry
10:27 Europe’s first Maritime value chain project for Liquid Hydrogen is short-listed as Norwegian candidate for IPCEI Hydrogen
09:51 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Passenger Port of St. Petersburg from April 21
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid returning COVID-19 risks
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 20

2021 April 20

18:19 China's Sinopec successfully starts up two Dupont™ STRATCO® alkylation technology units
18:05 MINT Fund grant scheme to provide maritime technology start-ups in Singapore
17:25 MPA launches Singapore’s first Maritime Drone Estate
17:15 SEA-LNG warns against delay in addressing shipping decarbonisation
17:08 Launch of Singapore’s MDE as test bed for drone technologies
16:44 RF President signs law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers
16:15 ONE launches Green Strategy Department
15:43 Solstad Offshore signs long-term contract for PSV in UK
15:20 ABS and Rainmaking to support Singapore’s decarbonization entrepreneurs
15:05 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region
14:26 Budget allocations for construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka Territory to exceed RUB 21 billion
14:02 Hiab to supply 37 loader cranes in Spain to maintain railway infrastructure
13:23 Alfa Laval starts testing methanol fuel cell systems for sustainable marine power supply
13:01 Bollinger Shipyards acquires Gulf Island Fabrication’s shipyard facilities
12:57 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 21
12:30 Port of Helsinki cargo traffic up 3.6% in Q1 2021
12:11 Port of Antwerp expands its fleet with energy-efficient tugs
11:59 Investments at the Port of Gdynia – earlier than planned
11:18 Crowley completes first U.S. design for fully electric tug with autonomous technology
11:06 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences mooring trials of diesel-electric submarine named Magadan
10:35 Northern Dvina Basin Administration opens navigation season of 2021
10:07 SMW 2021: Maritime innovation in Singapore receives boost
09:48 KN and AFRY sign agreement on long-term capacity allocation and pricing model study of Lithuanian LNG terminal
09:29 Oil prices rise on OPEC+ expectations
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 19

2021 April 19

18:47 550 industry leaders discussed navigating maritime industry transformation through collaboration
18:30 Offshore International joins forces with Mammoet to deliver turnkey logistical solutions
18:16 Industry collaboration to develop guidance on the safe use of Ammonia as a fuel
17:57 RFC to provide personal scholarships to naval cadets
17:36 Milaha and Schlumberger commence well stimulation vessel operations in Qatar
17:16 CMA CGM launches SERENITY deductible guarantee
17:06 Dublin Port volumes down by 15% in Q1 2021
16:49 Rosmorport continues ensuring safe pilotage of gas tankers arriving from Russian Arctic to LNG handling facility
16:30 BAR Technologies and Yara Marine partner to bring WindWings to global shipping market
16:03 4th Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme to focus on leadership in times of global crisis
15:37 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,219 pmt
15:36 Wärtsilä navigation systems to secure safe and efficient operation for 10 LNG gas carriers in Arctic operations
15:15 Throughput of Port Vanino in 3M’21 rose by 7%
14:48 Ten companies and one individual recognised for contributions to Maritime Singapore at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021
14:22 BLRT Group builds unique Launch and Recovery System for Namibian offshore diamond recovery vessel
13:43 Economic effect of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s production system project exceeded RUB 100 million
13:21 Equinor reveales the deviation in quality of welding and inspection of the Johan Castberg production vessel
12:46 Resilience, digitalisation, decarbonisation and talent take centre stage at Singapore Maritime Week 2021
12:12 DP World, UAE Region is the first in the region to explore the Quantum Computing technology
12:02 RF Government approves roadmap on implementation of Arctic Development Strategy
11:41 Samskip to participate in new Norwest Baltic Route
11:10 Klaveness Combination Carriers offers low-carbon freight to the growing Australian lithium industry
10:50 Freeport of Riga took part in international logistics exhibition “TRANSRUSSIA”
10:13 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-March 2021 rose by 2.4%
09:45 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2021 rose by 3.6% YoY
09:26 Oil prices are slightly down
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 16