  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 21 10:37

    European first for UK firm pioneering technology to transform shipping industry

    A UK engineering firm known for its world-first innovations is part of a European consortium developing pioneering technology for the shipping industry.

    Forth, based in Cumbria, is working with 12 other companies and organisations across Europe to develop in-water Friction Stir Welding (FSW) technology to revolutionise the way ships hulls are repaired.

    Partners from the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, The Netherlands, Poland, Turkey and Cyprus have started work on the RESURGAM (Robotic Survey, Repair and Agile Manufacture) project which will introduce the benefits of high productivity FSW technology on steel to shipyards across Europe.

    It is the first time in the 20-year-history of Forth, which with partners has already been praised for its pioneering work developing an FSWBot for the maintenance and repair of pipelines around the world, has worked on a European-wide project.

    RESURGAM aims to change the way work and repairs on shipping across Europe is done by developing a portable Underwater Friction Stir Welding robot which will make processes safer, faster and more cost-efficient than conventional welding.

    Forth, with its expertise in Friction Stir Welding, is the technical manager of the project and will be developing the Underwater Friction Stir Welding technology.

    The new technology will combine the latest developments in robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and FSW techniques to offer low-cost retrofit systems for modular fabrication and AI-enabled robotic repair of ships with the ability to work underwater and through oil.

    This will enable responsive, remote, at sea repair anywhere in the world, which will have major advantages in safety, time and money compared to a current labour-intensive survey and repair approach which requires expensive specialist divers often working in hazardous conditions or for ships to spend costly time out of the water in dry docks.

    RESURGAM will bring benefits to modular, multi-site construction of new build ships as well as mid-life retrofitting and modifications. It will also allow repairs to be performed effectively and efficiently in confined spaces.

    Digital connectivity is also at the heart of the project to enable stakeholders to cooperate on modular production of high-tech ships and on the planning and implementation of ship repair, modification and maintenance.

    Many European smaller and medium sized shipyards and shipbuilders are currently not able to manufacture and maintain high-tech large ships due to the lack of adequate resources and capabilities including suitably sized dry docks.

    RESURGAM will create global market opportunities for these European SMEs by delivering technologies that will enable them to be at the forefront of the industry.

    Peter Routledge, Forth Project Manager, said: “This is another first for Forth to be working with so many partners from across Europe on a pan-European project.

    “RESURGAM enables the team at Forth to build on the expertise and innovation we have demonstrated on a number of recent projects, including FSWBot, and apply that thinking to help solve a problem for an industry as big as the global shipping sector.

    “It’s very exciting to think about the positive difference this technology will make, and we are fully focused, along with our partners across Europe, on delivering this transformational technological innovation.”

    The consortium is coordinated by European Federation For Welding Joining And Cutting, based in Belgium, and includes: Technische Universiteit Delft, Netherlands; TWI Limited, UK; University Of Limerick, Ireland; University Of Lancaster, UK; Element Six (UK) Limited, UK; Turkiye Gemi Insa Sanayicileri Birligi Dernegi, Turkey; Engitec Systems International Limited, Cyprus; Aislamientos Termicos De Galicia Sa, Spain;  STIRWELD, France;  Forth, UK;  Asociacion Cluster Del Naval Gallego, Spain;  NED-Project Sp Z Oo, Poland.

    The €6m H2020-EU project, which is being coordinated by the European Federation For Welding, Joining and Cutting, based in Belgium, has attracted €5m of EU funding. Work is due to complete by the end of January 2024.

    Forth is an award-winning UK advanced technology solutions business with bases at Maryport, Cleator Moor and Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria. Forth is dedicated to engineering excellence. It works closely with industry leaders in a wide range of sectors to help them deliver innovative and ground-breaking solutions to complex problems. Forth welcomes problem statements from any business or organisation and, using innovative technology, develops new methods which allows operators to achieve what was previously considered not possible. Forth helps clients to protect employees’ welfare and save time and money. Forth’s Avexis robot is a previous winner of the Best Academic Collaboration Award at the Innovus Awards backed by the National Nuclear Laboratory and The University of Manchester’s Dalton Nuclear Institute to showcase pioneering technology being used in industry.

Другие новости по темам: shipping industry, UK, technology, ship repair, Friction Stir Welding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 21

12:15 Korean Register launches latest ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’
11:30 MPA inks collaborations with partners to advance decarbonisation efforts
11:07 IAP on Maritime Decarbonisation unveils nine pathways to support decarbonisation in the maritime industry
10:37 European first for UK firm pioneering technology to transform shipping industry
10:27 Europe’s first Maritime value chain project for Liquid Hydrogen is short-listed as Norwegian candidate for IPCEI Hydrogen
09:51 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Passenger Port of St. Petersburg from April 21
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid returning COVID-19 risks
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 20

2021 April 20

18:19 China's Sinopec successfully starts up two Dupont™ STRATCO® alkylation technology units
18:05 MINT Fund grant scheme to provide maritime technology start-ups in Singapore
17:25 MPA launches Singapore’s first Maritime Drone Estate
17:15 SEA-LNG warns against delay in addressing shipping decarbonisation
17:08 Launch of Singapore’s MDE as test bed for drone technologies
16:44 RF President signs law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers
16:15 ONE launches Green Strategy Department
15:43 Solstad Offshore signs long-term contract for PSV in UK
15:20 ABS and Rainmaking to support Singapore’s decarbonization entrepreneurs
15:05 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region
14:26 Budget allocations for construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka Territory to exceed RUB 21 billion
14:02 Hiab to supply 37 loader cranes in Spain to maintain railway infrastructure
13:23 Alfa Laval starts testing methanol fuel cell systems for sustainable marine power supply
13:01 Bollinger Shipyards acquires Gulf Island Fabrication’s shipyard facilities
12:57 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 21
12:30 Port of Helsinki cargo traffic up 3.6% in Q1 2021
12:11 Port of Antwerp expands its fleet with energy-efficient tugs
11:59 Investments at the Port of Gdynia – earlier than planned
11:18 Crowley completes first U.S. design for fully electric tug with autonomous technology
11:06 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences mooring trials of diesel-electric submarine named Magadan
10:35 Northern Dvina Basin Administration opens navigation season of 2021
10:07 SMW 2021: Maritime innovation in Singapore receives boost
09:48 KN and AFRY sign agreement on long-term capacity allocation and pricing model study of Lithuanian LNG terminal
09:29 Oil prices rise on OPEC+ expectations
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 19

2021 April 19

18:47 550 industry leaders discussed navigating maritime industry transformation through collaboration
18:30 Offshore International joins forces with Mammoet to deliver turnkey logistical solutions
18:16 Industry collaboration to develop guidance on the safe use of Ammonia as a fuel
17:57 RFC to provide personal scholarships to naval cadets
17:36 Milaha and Schlumberger commence well stimulation vessel operations in Qatar
17:16 CMA CGM launches SERENITY deductible guarantee
17:06 Dublin Port volumes down by 15% in Q1 2021
16:49 Rosmorport continues ensuring safe pilotage of gas tankers arriving from Russian Arctic to LNG handling facility
16:30 BAR Technologies and Yara Marine partner to bring WindWings to global shipping market
16:03 4th Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme to focus on leadership in times of global crisis
15:37 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,219 pmt
15:36 Wärtsilä navigation systems to secure safe and efficient operation for 10 LNG gas carriers in Arctic operations
15:15 Throughput of Port Vanino in 3M’21 rose by 7%
14:48 Ten companies and one individual recognised for contributions to Maritime Singapore at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021
14:22 BLRT Group builds unique Launch and Recovery System for Namibian offshore diamond recovery vessel
13:43 Economic effect of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s production system project exceeded RUB 100 million
13:21 Equinor reveales the deviation in quality of welding and inspection of the Johan Castberg production vessel
12:46 Resilience, digitalisation, decarbonisation and talent take centre stage at Singapore Maritime Week 2021
12:12 DP World, UAE Region is the first in the region to explore the Quantum Computing technology
12:02 RF Government approves roadmap on implementation of Arctic Development Strategy
11:41 Samskip to participate in new Norwest Baltic Route
11:10 Klaveness Combination Carriers offers low-carbon freight to the growing Australian lithium industry
10:50 Freeport of Riga took part in international logistics exhibition “TRANSRUSSIA”
10:13 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-March 2021 rose by 2.4%
09:45 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2021 rose by 3.6% YoY
09:26 Oil prices are slightly down
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 16