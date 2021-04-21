2021 April 21 09:30

Oil prices decrease amid returning COVID-19 risks

Oil prices fell by 0.72%-0.81%

As of April 21 (07:36, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.72% lower to $66.09 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.81% to $62.16 a barrel.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.